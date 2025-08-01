Kirby Smart Has Already Decided Georgia’s Next Locker Room Leader as Gunner Stockton Faces Doubts

Kirby Smart kicked off his 10th season in Athens on Thursday with a fresh vibe in the air. More than half of Georgia’s roster is in its first or second year. This gives the Bulldogs a hungry, youthful edge as camp opens. With just 7 returning starters, opportunities are everywhere, and competition is fierce. But Smart isn’t worried about his message getting old. Not with so many new faces ready to make their mark. “We are young… but we are hungry,” he said, setting the tone for Georgia’s SEC title defense. Still, the team faced a major hurdle last season.

Well, the Bulldogs closed 2024 with an 11–3 record and an SEC title in hand. But their lowest AP ranking since 2020 told the real story. Kirby Smart didn’t hide from it. He called it “the toughest year of my tenure,” hinting at a bigger problem than missed plays. Leadership was lacking. Even reports say he told boosters after one scrimmage, “No one stepped up… Not a lot of leaders today.” So, the message was clear. The talent was there, but the voice to rally the team was missing. But now, Kirby Smart seems to have his sights set on finding Georgia’s next locker room leader.

On the July 31 episode of UGA Football on DawgPost, Ryan Kerley and Dean Legge were on the road, breaking down Georgia’s linebacker situation. That’s when Kerley dropped a nugget from practice that caught everyone’s attention. “The way that they are dealing with these inside linebackers, it looks like they are training Justin Williams to be the next Mike, the next kind of captain of the defense,” he said. Georgia may already have its next defensive leader in the making. And why not?

Justin Williams isn’t just another name on Georgia’s roster. He’s a Texas heartbreaker turned Bulldog star. The No. 1 LB of the 2024 class shocked his home state by choosing Georgia over Steve Sarkisian’s Longhorns. He then watched his new team beat Texas twice last season. Once in Austin and again in the SEC title game. “Me not choosing Texas was a big thing because I’m from Texas, but there was good competition,” said Williams in March. Now, with another showdown set for Nov. 15, the Bulldogs will be counting on Williams’ elite talent to make an even bigger defensive impact. But Justin Williams won’t be carrying the load alone.

Here’s the thing: he’s teaming up with his close friend and fellow sophomore Chris Cole to anchor Georgia’s defense in 2025. The two five-star standouts are poised to form the next great LB duo in Athens. Their chemistry is undeniable, and their energy is contagious. However, Kirby Smart raved about Williams, saying, “He’s probably one of the most positive people I’ve ever been around. He inspires hustle, effort. I just love the kid’s energy. He’s never down in the dumps. He competes. I think that he is the kind of alpha you need at the inside linebacker position.” Although right now, C.J. Allen is running the show at linebacker, with Rayan Wilson lined up as his partner.

But Georgia isn’t short on talent. They’ll rotate heavily, with Chris Cole and Justin Williams both set to see action. According to Ryan Kerley, Williams is already being groomed for something bigger. “If something happens to C.J. Allen, Justin Williams kind of looks like the guy that might take over that captain of the defense type role. At least they’re grooming him to be the next kind of star middle linebacker,” said Kerley.

So, Georgia’s next defensive leader may already be waiting in the wings. But while the next locker room leader seems set, questions linger at QB. Yes, Gunner Stockton’s potential is under doubt. But there’s still a glimmer of hope.

Kirby Smart’s QB1 has the potential for a breakout season?

Even though as Georgia’s projected starter, Gunner Stockton has faced plenty of doubters this offseason, one big voice is pushing back. At SEC Media Days, SEC Network analyst and former Vanderbilt QB Jordan Rodgers came to Stockton’s defense, saying too many people are sleeping on his talent. “I just think people are really underestimating how talented Gunner Stockton actually is,” said Rodgers, pointing out that sitting behind Carson Beck, one of the most gifted throwers in the nation, may have overshadowed Stockton’s true ability. But Rodgers didn’t stop there.

He highlighted Stockton’s dual-threat skills and his gritty Sugar Bowl performance. “He is a legitimate threat to run the football… In that Sugar Bowl, he played good enough to win that game. His offensive line couldn’t block anybody, his receivers let him down over and over again. Under pressure, he worked the ball in tight windows,” explained Rodgers. Stockton has the talent, the toughness, and the poise to prove his critics wrong in 2025. Why?

Because Gunner Stockton impressed in his first college start, stepping in for an injured Carson Beck and throwing for 234 yards and a TD on 62.5% passing against Notre Dame. Now, with 2025 ahead, he has the chance to silence doubters, ease in with two non-Power Four matchups, and prove himself before a big Week 3 test at Tennessee.