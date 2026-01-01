Kirby Smart Has Only One Way to Guarantee Win Over Ole Miss and Gunner Stockton is Not Vital

While the Ole Miss Rebels are testing the waters with interim HC Pete Golding at the helm, Georgia already has a blueprint to beat them again. This time, it might not be QB Gunner Stockton’s arm strength wreaking havoc, but rather the Rebels’ own strengths against them.

The Rebels have got a powerful arm in QB Trinidad Chambliss. With barely three interceptions on his resume, his accuracy speaks to his passing game. However, if we look closer, Ole Miss hasn’t relied on its QBs’ passing game as much as it has loved to exploit the ground coverage. 23:36; that’s the pass TD to rush TD ratio- implying a significant reliance on the run game, one that Kirby Smart will be looking to exploit.

The Dawgs boast one of the elite defenses in college football. DC Glenn Schumann’s defense is ranked fourth nationally, allowing barely 82.3 rushing yards per game, which will surely give Pete Golding a headache.

In November, Georgia edged out the Florida Gators in a close 24-20 contest after the defense limited RB Jadan Baugh’s potential TD run on Georgia’s 18-yard line. While going against Alabama in the SEC title game, the Dawgs snuffed them to negative 28 yards. Although Bama’s run game has faced challenges all season long, Georgia’s defense still limited Alabama, helping the team win the SEC title game.

However, that being said, Ole Miss’s run game is far different from what Alabama brought to the table. The Rebels are placed fourth in the run game across college football, averaging 185.6 yards per game. Additionally, when under pressure, Trinidad’s offense does not collapse into a one-dimensional attack, unlike Alabama’s.

When Georgia and Ole Miss faced off during the regular season, the Rebels’ offense pulled off five consecutive touchdowns before Georgia forced a punt. Though the Dawgs have already succeeded in beating them once and are favored to defeat them again, Kirby Smart believes that Ole Miss has a shot at it. Despite Lane Kiffin’s departure, they have all the perfect ingredients to make the Sugar Bowl a success.

“The offensive coordinator and the staff is still all there,” Smart said. “So, I mean, they’re not going to make an overhaul or make large changes, right? They got something that really works well.”

The Rebels will arrive at the Caesars Superdome as the 6.5-point underdog. Analysts such as Colin Cowherd and Joel Klatt are betting on the Dawgs to win.

Kirby Smart’s Georgia is favored to win

Lane Kiffin’s departure has created a sense of skepticism regarding Ole Miss’ chances of making it through the playoffs. As Colin Cowherd put it, “If Lane was coaching, this could get interesting.” Although Kiffin’s potential presence on the sidelines is making headlines, the fact remains crystal clear that Georgia is favored to win.

“The way that they’re playing on a mission, this Georgia team could absolutely win the national championship,” Klatt said. “They’re finally playing the type of football you expect them to play all the time. I think Georgia wins this one, and they win it handily. The air kind of leaves the balloon for Miss.”

However, these narratives haven’t dimmed Ole Miss’ determination to make a comeback. However, it remains to be seen if RB Kewan Lacy returns against Georgia after suffering a shoulder injury against Tulane. He has been spotted during practice drills, so his attendance at the Sugar Bowl remains a positive possibility.