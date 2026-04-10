Kirby Smart Hires Former NFL Intern as Director of College Scouting for Georgia

Kirby Smart is trying to strengthen Georgia in every area before the 2026 season. With recruiting now becoming more demanding because of NIL and the transfer portal, the Bulldogs are set to add experienced talent evaluator Lynn Davenport as the director of college scouting.

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According to CBS Sports reporter Matt Zenitz, Lynn Davenport is expected to join Georgia before the upcoming season commences. He has worked with several well-known football organizations, mostly in Ohio. His most recent job was as Director of College Scouting for the Miami (OH) Redhawks. Before heading into Miami, Davenport spent two seasons as a recruiting analyst for the Cincinnati Bearcats and gained pro-level insight as a training camp intern with the Buffalo Bills.

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Lynn Davenport’s experience in both college football and the professional level can be very helpful for Georgia. He has worked with teams outside the Southeast, which means he can help Georgia find talented players from more places than they normally recruit. In college football, recruiting and scouting players is one of the most important parts of building a strong team.

In today’s college football landscape, building a roster requires constant attention to the transfer portal and NIL opportunities. Having a dedicated scout like Lynn Davenport takes pressure off the coaching staff, allowing them to focus entirely on identifying talent that fits Georgia’s scheme.

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With that, players will get a better NFL pipeline, too. Davenport brings in NFL experience, and this way, he can not just evaluate players better but can also recommend them to the teams where they fit in. NFL teams do work on suggestions. Remember how the Broncos asked Nick Saban’s suggestion before trading Jaylen Waddle from the Dolphins.

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And Georgia has already suffered enough. They have already lost players like Jackson Cantwell to Miami. They also couldn’t bring in Justus Terry and Tyler Atkinson because of the NIL battle. To make sure such a thing doesn’t happen again, Kirby Smart brought Davenport onto the team. But alongside building momentum in recruiting, Kirby Smart is also facing extreme pressure this offseason.

Kirby Smart gets concerning news on QB position

Georgia held its first spring scrimmage last weekend. Their wide receivers and defensive backs played very well and stood out during the scrimmage. However, the quarterbacks did not perform well, which became a top concern for Kirby Smart and his staff.

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“The results were mixed,” Connor Riley said via dawgnation.com. “Stockton, Puglisi, and Montgomery all threw interceptions, with freshman Tyriq Green returning one errant pass for a touchdown.”

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No fans were allowed to watch the scrimmage, but Georgia insiders later shared what happened. They said some things looked good, but the biggest problem was that all three top quarterbacks threw interceptions.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Basketball: Florida at Georgia Feb 25, 2025 Athens, Georgia, USA Georgia Bulldogs head football coach Kirby Smart watches the basketball game between Georgia and the Florida Gators during the second half at Stegeman Coliseum. Athens Stegeman Coliseum Georgia USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xDalexZaninex 20250225_dwz_sz2_0000038

Gunner Stockton also threw an interception, but there is some understanding because he recently returned from a minor knee injury. Nevertheless, since he was cleared to play, the mistake remains a concern and indicates he still needs improvement.

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What’s concerning is that Ryan Puglisi and Ryan Montgomery both threw interceptions, and for now, they are the backup options after Stockton’s move to the NFL.

With several scrimmages remaining before the end of spring, Georgia’s coaches are focused on seeing the quarterbacks respond and demonstrate clear improvement. The team’s confidence in the coming season depends on it, and upcoming performances will set the tone for Georgia’s ambitions.