Kirby Smart Learns Big Georgia Message From 2027 In-State Target as SEC Rivals Face Major Challenge

With July nearing, the 2026 class is busy, but the 2027 recruits are also starting to get noticed. And a fast-rising linebacker from Cartersville High School (Georgia) is quickly grabbing national attention. Standing at 6-foot-3 and 225 pounds, he’s already considered one of the best defenders in the country. With his elite size and ability to cover the entire field, he’s quickly becoming a top target in the Southeast. Every major coach, from Kirby Smart and Kalen DeBoer to Hugh Freeze and Josh Heupel, has this No. 1 LB on their list—and he has them on his.

Cole Crawford recently made his second visit to Tennessee, returning to Knoxville after watching the Vols battle Alabama last fall. He’s also been active at Auburn, where he showcased his talent during summer drills and left a strong impression on the coaching staff. According to 247Sports and Rivals, both schools remain firmly in the mix as his recruitment heats up. Now, with offers piling up, Crawford’s next steps will be watched closely by fans and scouts alike.

On June 29, On3’s Chad Simmons delivered a key update from one of Georgia’s top 2027 in-state prospects—and the message couldn’t be clearer. Cole Crawford, a rising star at linebacker, didn’t hold back when asked where things stand. “Georgia is my leader,” Crawford told Simmons. “Alabama, Tennessee, and other schools are up there too, but I have been to Georgia a lot, I have worked out in their camps, and I have them on top.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

For Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs, that’s a major early win. Crawford’s comfort level in Athens, paired with his camp performances, has clearly made an impression. So, while SEC rivals remain in the mix, it’s Georgia that’s setting the pace in this high-stakes recruitment.

AD

It’s not just Georgia making waves in Cole Crawford’s recruitment—North Carolina is firmly in the mix too. “North Carolina is another school I want to see. A lot of schools are recruiting me hard. I am not sure if I want to play linebacker or tight end in college yet,” said Crawford. So, his versatility and rising profile have top programs jockeying for position. While the Bulldogs continue to lead and UNC pushes hard, Tennessee has cranked up the pressure since June 15. The Vols are all in, hoping to shift momentum their way as Crawford’s decision-making process heats up.

But Cole Crawford’s ties to Georgia run deep. He’s made over 10 visits to Athens, showing just how serious the interest is on both sides. This summer, he returned once again—this time to work out at linebacker under the watchful eye of Bulldogs defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann. That hands-on session only strengthened Georgia’s standing in his recruitment.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Kirby Smart’s push for the 2027 class talents

There’s no guessing where Cole Crawford’s heart lies—it’s been red and black from the jump. The in-state four-star LB has Georgia’s full attention, and the feeling is mutual. “I grew up a Georgia fan. I’ve been there a bunch. I have a connection with all those guys. They’ve been the leader since I’ve been growing up,” said Crawford. It’s not just about location—it’s about legacy.

Crawford has made double-digit visits to Athens, worked out under Schumann, and built lasting ties with the staff. That familiarity, combined with his childhood dream, is why the Bulldogs sit firmly in the driver’s seat. And Crawford checks every box you want in an elite defender. At 6-foot-3, 225 pounds, he’s already a physical force and one of the most talked-about names in Georgia’s 2027 class. Ranked No. 19 nationally and the top linebacker in the state by both On3 and ESPN, his rise is no fluke.

On tape, he’s everywhere—playing both linebacker and tight end with confidence and control. Crawford racked up 33 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, and 2 sacks last season, per MaxPreps, flashing serious sideline-to-sideline range and a nose for the ball. With that blend of size, instincts, and versatility, he’s become a major name on every Southeastern power’s recruiting board.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Meanwhile, Smart is quietly shoring up his 2027 class. He’s already offered four-star prospect Teddy Jarrard, and gained a quick commitment from Gavin Honore, a speedy 5-foot-10 wideout from Mater Dei, who chose the Bulldogs after just one visit. On the defensive side, they’ve also extended offers to LaDamion Guyton and Jesiah Fields. It looks like the Bulldogs are wasting no time building their next championship roster.