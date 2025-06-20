Kirby Smart Learns Major Recruiting Update as 5 Powerhouses Threaten Georgia’s Hold on Elite WR Target

A highly sought-after 2026 wide receiver is currently visiting top programs. He’s already been to Georgia, Stanford, and Georgia Tech, and this weekend he’ll visit Oklahoma. This will be his final visit before making a decision, as he skipped a planned trip to Tennessee. Meanwhile, Georgia is pushing hard, especially after his impressive official visit to Athens from May 30th to June 2nd, which seems to have set a high bar. Kirby Smart’s recruiting classes have consistently ranked in the top five for the past two years, and it’s clear why.

The race for 4-star WR Craig Dandridge is heating up—and all signs are pointing toward the Dawgs. The 2026 Georgia target has visited Athens more than any other campus, and his recent official trip gave both him and his family a deeper look into life between the hedges. So, Georgia’s in a strong spot. Crystal Balls are already leaning toward the Dawgs, and now the buzz is getting louder. According to Jeff Sentell’s June 19 post on X, Dandridge has commitment news coming soon.

Given that, the countdown is on for Craig Dandridge. The elite 2026 four-star WR from Georgia is ready to shut down his recruitment—and he’s doing it in style. “ALL GLORY TO MY HEAVENLY FATHER,” he wrote. “I’m extremely blessed to be in this position to announce my commitment on my 18th birthday. Thank you to every coach and school that took a chance and believed in me.” So, the stage is set: June 26 at 4 PM at Cambridge High School.

Now, Dandridge is down to six finalists—Georgia, Stanford, Tennessee, Florida, Georgia Tech, and Oklahoma. That’s five powerhouse programs trying to pry him away from the Dawgs, who currently hold the edge. While decision day is almost here, the pressure’s on.

However, Kirby Smart just got a major boost in the race for Craig Dandridge. The Rivals250 standout left Athens with plenty to think about—and Georgia may have just solidified its spot at the top. “After this visit they have made me feel like a top priority for them,” said the No. 19-rated WR.

“Everything went very well on my visit this past weekend,” Dandridge said. “Some of the highlights were being able to talk to Coach (James) Coley about how they could develop me, talking to Coach (Mike) Bobo to understand more about their offense, and then being able to sit down and talk one on one with Coach Smart to just understand his plan and mindset for his team and how he plans to push his players to reach their potential.” So, it’s clear: the Dawgs rolled out the red carpet—and Dandridge took notice. But locking in Craig Dandridge won’t be a walk in the park for Kirby Smart. Other top programs are making strong efforts too, and Dandridge is listening.

If not Georgia, who else might get Craig Dandridge?

Don’t count out Oklahoma just yet. Craig Dandridge is heading back to Norman for the second time this offseason—a clear sign the Sooners are very much in the mix. He first visited during March’s Future Freaks event and has been building steady chemistry with Emmett Jones ever since. “Their culture of developing the man and soul of the player being prioritized first, then on-field development is something I see myself thriving in,” Dandridge said after that first visit.

Why not? Dandridge is ranked No. 237 nationally and No. 26 in Georgia, per 247Sports—and that’s no accident. Everyone knows he’s worth it. Georgia wants him. So do five other heavy hitters. But Craig Dandridge’s recent visit to Georgia wasn’t just about football—it was personal. The four-star wideout, a top-50 WR in the 2026 class, carried his grandfather’s memory with him every step of the way.

He knew his grandfather would’ve loved the UGA experience—but more than that, he would’ve kept him grounded. “The offers will come, but the hard work doesn’t stop,” he said, echoing words he could still hear in his heart. “I think about him all the time. I remember just being a little kid and talking to him about how I wanted to go to the NFL and be in college. Just being able to talk to him and him encouraging me and talking to me about how proud he was.”

After his grandfather Lavorn Dandridge passed, Craig was deeply motivated, leading to his big 1,400-yard junior season and many college offers. For Craig, this path is about his family’s legacy and shared faith, not just football. The key now is whether Georgia, a proven NFL pipeline, or any other school can truly offer everything this elite wide receiver is looking for.