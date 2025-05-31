Kirby Smart Learns Unexpected CFP Projection for Georgia, Days After ESPN’s Disrespectful Stance

The major news everyone was buzzing about: the Georgia-Florida rivalry game is relocating. With Jacksonville’s stadium being revamped, next season’s clash is bound for Atlanta, and Tampa is the host in 2027. Why not simply play a home-and-home? Kirby Smart was blunt—this was strictly about the money. Atlanta and Tampa pitched up $7.5 million per contest, plus travel and lodging bucks, so the schools didn’t have a choice. Kirby also got wistful, remembering the 1995 thrashing the Gators administered to Georgia in Athens—back when he was bringing back all those kickoffs. The Dawgs’ schedule is filled, and it’s full of marquee games. They host Marshall, then Austin Peay, and the SEC schedule begins with Tennessee. The Florida game remains a 3:30 p.m. tradition, and the regular season concludes with Georgia Tech in Atlanta.

But it’s not smooth sailing all the way. Georgia lost 13 players to the NFL Draft, including both lines’ starters, and that’s a lot of talent out the door. Kirby isn’t downplaying it either. Gunner Stockton remains a question mark, and on both lines, youth and lack of experience are rampant everywhere. But if there’s one thing Kirby enjoys, it’s a challenge. “We have a new staff, new juice, young,” he said to Paul Finebaum. Kirby Smart’s wagering on that passion and energy to take them there. So, what’s Georgia’s playoff situation looking like? The Dawgs are young, hungry, and perhaps a little undervalued for the first time in a while. Kirby’s milking every shred of doubt as motivation. And, even J.D. PicKell weighs in on the matter.

On the May 31 episode of On3’s Hard Count, J.D. PicKell dissects the components correctly. ‘Last year was Georgia’s, probably I think it was Kirby’s best coaching job at Georgia, to say the least. This is a team that, to me, feels more dangerous,” PicKell says. He is quick to point out that even with rumors of Georgia’s “down year” in 2024, the Bulldogs still won the SEC. To begin with, after three consecutive undefeated regular seasons, the Bulldogs lost two games during the regular season—a shocking change of pace for a team that had become identified with dominance. Georgia lost to Alabama and Ole Miss, failing to overcome errors.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Bulldogs did win the SEC Championship in an overtime thriller over Texas but saw the season go sour with a 23–10 loss to Notre Dame in the Sugar Bowl, eliminating them from national title hopes. PicKell admits, “I mean, they’re coming back with a quarterback everyone’s questioning with Gunner Stockton; everyone’s questioning what the physicality is for Georgia, the defense.”

If Kirby Smart does anything best, it’s creating a chip on his team’s shoulder—getting his guys to feel like the world is questioning them, even if they’re annual contenders. Stockton doesn’t fit the build of a “flashy” or typical SEC quarterback. He doesn’t go to high-profile camps such as the Elite 11, doesn’t have large NIL contracts, and his off-field/on-field style is not showy.

At 6’1″ and 205 pounds, Stockton doesn’t have the optimal size and doesn’t feature elite arm strength or speed that generally thrill fans and experts. Following Carson Beck’s injury, Stockton became the late-season replacement in 2024. His first-ever starting performance was in the Sugar Bowl against Notre Dame, where he passed for 234 yards and one score, yet also suffered a key fumble, and the offense struggled as a whole.

PicKell talks about Georgia’s shrewd acquisitions in the transfer portal, recruiting receivers such as Noah Thomas and Zachariah Branch. “They got a head coach, not a head coach. you got an assistant coach anonymously saying that Georgia’s thin at linebacker, which I don’t know where they got that from. Georgia in the portal, I think, also answered a lot of questions at the receiver position with Noah Thomas and Zachariah Branch. Bottom line, I love Georgia,” PicKell states.

Georgia’s inside linebacking corps is loaded with talent and experience. CJ Allen and Raylen Wilson, both juniors, are not only coming back as starters—they’re leaders who’ve played a ton of snaps and made plays in huge situations. Externally, the Dawgs did lose a bit of depth—Damon Wilson’s departure to Missouri hurt—but they retain Gabe Harris, the junior with starting experience, and Quintavius Johnson, who received first-team reps in the spring.

Yes, there’s youth, but Kirby Smart and Glenn Schumann have a history of fast-tracking linebackers. On the offense, Georgia hit the transfer portal hard and came out with two key weapons at receiver in Noah Thomas and Zachariah Branch. Thomas is a red-zone talent with size, and Branch is a dynamic slot player who can win a game in one play.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Why ESPN thinks Kirby Smart’s reign is fading

After all that talk about Georgia’s depth, talent, and those shiny new receivers, let’s get into the latest bit of drama. ESPN is suddenly treating the same Georgia that just won the SEC and is still loaded with blue-chippers like an underdog. If you’re a Dawgs fan, it probably feels a little disrespectful, maybe even a little personal.

According to David Hale, “And yet, by the end of 2024, it was clear some of the shine was off the once-dominant program. Carson Beck struggled without much help from his skill positions. The Dawgs lost to Alabama, were whooped by Ole Miss, and nearly fell to Georgia Tech before escaping in eight overtimes.”

Georgia will struggle to navigate the gauntlet because it lost so many important contributors to the NFL and the transfer portal, added a new quarterback in Gunner Stockton, and has a grueling schedule that includes Tennessee, Alabama, Texas, Ole Miss, and Florida. They even go so far as to suggest that Georgia can go 8-4 or 9-3, which in this new playoff scheme may not be good enough to get in. Georgia is not perfect.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Dawgs are inexperienced in some areas, and the SEC is as hard-hitting as it has ever been. But let’s not pretend like this is some mediocre team. Georgia remains the favorite in most of its contests, and they’ve demonstrated the ability to reload quicker than virtually anyone.