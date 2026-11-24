Kirby Smart has built Georgia into a coaching pipeline, and another one of his assistants is now heading out to lead a Power Four program. Glenn Schumann, the Bulldogs’ longest-tenured assistant, is leaving Athens to take over the Seminoles, becoming the seventh former Georgia assistant to leave Athens and the sixth ex-assistant under Smart to take the head job elsewhere, after Mel Tucker and Dan Lanning.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Georgia enters the final stretch of this season at 10-1 and ranked No. 1, making Schumann’s departure a sudden development during a title push. Meanwhile, Florida State sits at 5-6 and is turning to him to help rebuild a program that struggled to find its footing this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to an X post from Yahoo Sports, Schumann and Florida State have agreed to a five-year deal “to make him the Seminoles’ next head football coach” while Schumann is expected to stay with Georgia “through the end of the season and the College Football Playoff.”

Smart’s pipeline has been steady. Tucker left after 2018 for Colorado and later went to Michigan State. Offensive line coach Sam Pittman went to Arkansas in December 2019. Shane Beamer, the tight ends coach and special teams coordinator, went to South Carolina in 2020. Lanning left for Oregon after 2021, and Fran Brown went to Syracuse after 2022. Dell McGee also left for Georgia State, a Group of Five job.

ADVERTISEMENT

Smart’s response was short. “Schumann has done a fabulous job here,” Smart said. “If anything comes to his success, he has earned every bit of it, but the University of Georgia is focused on Georgia Tech.”

Schumann will call the defense against Georgia Tech on Saturday, then in the SEC title game and through the playoff, according to Pete Thamel. He has been on Smart’s staff since 2016, first as inside linebackers coach, then as co-coordinator starting in 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was part of the 2021 and 20222 national titles, and his linebackers have produced three Butkus winners: Roquan Smith, Nakobe Dean, and Jalon Walker. This year’s group is allowing 13.9 points and 267 yards per game, ranking sixth nationally in both.

Though Georgia hasn’t named a replacement yet, Travaris Robinson, the co-defensive coordinator, is speculated to take on the role. For now, FSU is the bigger question mark. The Seminoles are 5-6 after a loss to NC State and need to beat Florida on Friday to reach a bowl, with Rick Stockstill as the interim head coach.

ADVERTISEMENT

Florida State fired Mike Norvell on November 1, a day after a 36-24 home loss to Clemson dropped the team to 3-5. He went 41-39 in Tallahassee, including 10-22 since the start of 2024, and FSU still owes him about $50M. The Seminoles’ athletic director, Michael Alford, was also fired in September, as Jeff Purinton took over on November 9.

Purinton worked at Alabama when Schumann was there and said he has known him since 2008. By November 17, Schumann was one of the two names considered for the head coach job along with Duke’s Manny Diaz, according to On3.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Being named the head coach at Florida State is an incredible honor and responsibility,” Schumann said in a statement, according to Marc Weiszer of Athens Banner-Herald. “We are going to build a program that meets the championship expectation at Florida State through hard work, high standards, and a commitment to each other.”

“My family’s connection to Florida State is deep, and I know what this program can be,” Schumann said. “I’m excited to bring my wife and children to a place that means so much to my family.” His grandfather, Jack Haskin, was an assistant coach on FSU’s first football team in 1947, and his mother earned two degrees there.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bulldogs next host the Yellow Jackets on Saturday and play for the SEC title on December 5. The early signing period runs December 2 through December 4, and Schumann starts recruiting for FSU while still coaching at Georgia. Lanning did something similar in 2021 and won a title. Smart will need that to repeat this season.