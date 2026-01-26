Kirby Smart Loses Staffer He Faced Nepotism Accusations Over to Ex-Alabama Colleague Lane Kiffin

Lane Kiffin is expected to add another young offensive mind from Georgia’s staff, carrying on Kiffin’s trend of quietly pulling promising assistants from SEC rivals. It’s a move rooted in old Alabama ties, and it adds yet another twist to the relationship between two longtime colleagues from Nick Saban’s coaching tree.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

LSU is expected to add Ty Hatcher to its offensive staff, per Football Scoop. Hatcher worked closely with Kirby Smart as the head coach’s assistant at Georgia during the last season. But the 25-year-old rising assistant is reportedly on his way to Baton Rouge, providing Kiffin with another young, eager mind for his growing Tigers staff.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ty, a former QB for Samford and the son of Chris Hatcher, the all-time winning head coach of Samford who now serves as Tulane’s chief of staff, is expected to take on a variety of roles at LSU, working mostly with the offensive staff but also assisting TEs and QBs.

The move had previously sparked light nepotism chatter in coaching circles, largely because of the long-standing connection between Kirby Smart and the Hatcher family. Chris gave Smart his first coaching opportunity at Valdosta State as a DB coach back in 2000, and Ty later landed on Georgia’s staff.

Sources say he’ll be closely tied to OC Charlie Weis Jr., joining a staff that presently has TE coach Joe Cox and QB coach Dane Stevens. Despite being young, Hatcher has already made stops at Alabama, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, and Georgia, where he learned under coaches like Bobby Petrino and Bill O’Brien. He now joins Kiffin in what insiders refer to as a “do-everything” offensive support role.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story…