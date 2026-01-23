Kirby Smart Makes Early Statement as Georgia Makes Aggressive Push to Lure 5-Star Alabama Target

Kirby Smart is going head to head with Alabama in recruiting. Less than a week into a major staff transition, Georgia was already on the road, already face-to-face with one of the most coveted prospects in the country. When 5-star IOL Maxwell Hiller posted a photo with the Bulldogs’ new O-line coach, it was an early signal of intent which came directly from Pennsylvania.

“5-star OL gets a visit from Georgia’s new OL coach 👀,” Matt DeBary posted on X on January 22.

Phil Rauscher, freshly promoted and barely settled into his new role, was already at Coatesville Area High School checking in on the nation’s top IOL prospect in the 2027 class.

Maxwell Hiller is the No. 1 IOL in the country and a top-five player nationally in the 247Sports Composite rankings, regardless of position. The 6’5 and 300 pounder has already built a resume that rivals most seniors. He was the Big Man MVP at Under Armour’s Future 50 in June, a MaxPreps Sophomore All-American in 2024, and followed that with Junior All-American honors in 2025. He starts at right tackle, takes snaps on the defensive line, and has over 30 scholarship offers before his junior year is complete.

Georgia knows exactly who it is dealing with here. What makes this recruitment particularly notable is who is leading it. Rauscher officially took over the offensive line room on January 20, replacing veteran Stacy Searels, who moved into an analyst role after four seasons.

Searels leaves behind a strong track record, having coached first-round NFL picks Amarius Mims and Broderick Jones, along with Tate Ratledge, Warren McClendon, and Sedrick Van-Pran Granger. Georgia’s decision mirrors its 2023 move with Will Muschamp, shifting an experienced coach into an analyst role while elevating a trusted internal voice.

Rauscher spent the 2025 season inside Georgia’s building as a quality control assistant, working daily with the offensive line. Players already know his voice and his standards. Kirby Smart made that clear when he explained the promotion.

“Phil has been a tremendous asset to our staff and players,” he said. “He has earned this opportunity through his work ethic, technical expertise and his ability to connect with our players.”

That connection matters, especially with a line group entering a pivotal offseason. Georgia must replace starting LT Monroe Freeling and LG Micah Morris, but the cupboard is far from bare. Drew Bobo, Dontrell Glover, Earnest Greene, and Juan Gaston all return, giving Rauscher an experienced foundation with multiple configuration options. That flexibility is critical as Georgia continues to sell development and continuity to elite recruits like Maxwell Hiller.

The results from last season strengthen that pitch. Georgia finished 12-2, won the SEC Championship, and improved dramatically in the run game. The Bulldogs jumped from 102nd nationally in rushing in 2024 to 35th in 2025, averaging 182.1 yards per game. That improvement came with Rauscher already heavily involved in the room, lending credibility to his promotion and reinforcing Georgia’s message that this is not a reset, but an upgrade. Maxwell Hiller’s recruitment, however, is far from uncontested.

Kirby Smart has fierce competition for Maxwell Hiller

Alabama remains a major factor for Maxwell Hiller. Back in November, Rivals analyst Steve Wiltfong logged a prediction for the Crimson Tide following his visit to Tuscaloosa for the LSU game. But that didn’t hold other programs back in the race for this elite prospect who has over 40 offers. Clemson is pushing aggressively as well, with Matt Luke and Dabo Swinney making in-person stops this week. Florida is set to host him during a loaded Junior Day weekend, and South Carolina already has an official visit locked in for June.

That context is exactly why Georgia’s early move matters. The Bulldogs already hold a commitment from 4-star 2027 tackle Kelsey Adams, ranked No. 54 nationally, but Maxwell Hiller represents a different tier. For Kirby Smart, this visit was about establishing presence, urgency, and continuity in a recruitment that will stretch well into the future.

Georgia understands the stakes. Offensive line play has become the dividing line between contenders and champions, especially in the expanded playoff era. By putting its new coach on the road immediately and prioritizing the nation’s top interior lineman, the Dawgs made a quiet but unmistakable statement. They’re trying to take control of it early.