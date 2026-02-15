Kirby Smart on Alert After SEC Rival Makes Sneaky Move on 2027 Georgia Target

In the SEC, recruiting battles are won much before players ever see the field. For Georgia’s 2027 class, the first major skirmish has just begun, and it’s happening on a rival’s turf. The momentum of the Junior Day could be offset by Texas’s pursuit of Kirby Smart’s target in the next cycle.

Georgia’s 2027 DL target, Stive-Bentley Keumajou Yondui, received offers from the Texas Longhorns on February 12, per Yondui’s post on X. The Longhorns DL coach, Kenny Baker, offered him a scholarship, keeping him a top priority.

“Excited to say I’ve received an offer from The University of Texas via @CoachK_Baker. Big Thank you to @jerryrecruiting, @coachdockm, @coachlu102102, @coachw, @cgcavsfootball, @CoachJeanSG, and @BrettGreenberg,” Keumajou Yondui wrote on X.

The journey for the 6-foot-4, 290-pound Yondui has already been a long one, taking him from the United Kingdom to Miami’s Coral Gables Senior High School via RISE Preparatory Academy. While still unranked, his intriguing versatility has programs like Texas taking early notice.

Yondui is listed as an athlete who could play on both sides of the ball, the offensive and defensive lines, at his frame (6’4″, 305 lb). However, most recruiting sites label him as a Defensive Lineman (DL). Texas also sees him the same, as their offer came from the DL coach, Kenny Baker

Kirby Smart’s Georgia has been targeting him since mid-January. Georgia’s DL coach, Travion Scott, offered him after a good rapport, hoping to add more strength to their defensive line.

Texas isn’t the only concern for Kirby Smart’s Georgia, as the Coral Gables athlete has drawn nationwide interest over the last few months. If the Bulldogs need to go all in for Keumahou Youndui, they have to battle with Florida, Auburn, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisville, Nebraska, Jacksonville State, and other schools. Additionally, the buzz around his recruitment suggests that the list could continue to grow as long as his recruitment stays open.

While Georgia now faces a new battle for a top defensive target, the program is also dealing with unexpected attrition from its 2027 class, as three-star wide receiver Gavin Honore announced his decommitment.

Gavin Honore decommits from Georgia’s ‘27 class

Georgia’s three-star wide receiver commit, Gavin Honore, who’s been locked in for the Bulldogs since June 2025, announced on February 12 that he is reopening his recruitment.

“After careful consideration and much prayer, I have decided to reopen my recruitment and decommit from the University of Georgia,” Gavin Honore said on X.

Honore played last fall for Mater Dei High School in California, a perennial national high school title contender. His decommitment kept Smart and his staff in shock, as the wide receiver looked promising.

“I feel like Georgia is the best fit for me because of the culture and how they run their program,” Honore said while committing to Georgia. “Georgia reminds me a lot of Mater Dei based on how they run everything, so that really stood out for me. The structure of the coaching staff also has a big part of it.”

With Gavin Honore decommitting, the Bulldogs’ 2027 commitment list is cut short to five, ranking seventh in the country.