Kirby Smart on High Alert After SEC Rival Gains Edge to Land Elite Target

Kirby Smart rarely lets elite in-state talent drift too far down the road, which is why Georgia moved quickly on Cartersville receiver Madoxx Davis. But Alabama has grabbed the early edge. The 2028 standout left Tuscaloosa, seeing a proper fit in Kalen DeBoer’s program, giving the Bulldogs an early recruiting fight they usually prefer to control at home this spring.

Right now, Kalen DeBoer and Alabama are the front-runners for Madoxx Davis, who’s becoming one of the most talked-about underclassmen in the state of Georgia. Kirby Smart extended an offer back in mid-March, but so did several SEC schools, including Florida and Texas A&M. As for his decision, it became clearer the moment he set foot in Tuscaloosa earlier this month.

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“I can definitely see myself there,” he told BamaOnLine.

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For Kirby Smart, when an in-state player starts visualizing himself in another system this early, it’s a problem. The offer, reportedly coming from WR coach Derrick Nix, hit Madox Davis during a spring practice visit, and Alabama nailed both timing and first impression as the prospect left sold on the environment.

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After his visit, Madoxx Davis also sat with Touchdown Alabama on March 20 to give more details on how he viewed Alabama’s settings.

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“I really felt comfortable there and really liked how the coaches communicated with the players,” he said.

The Crimson Tide’s momentum actually boils down to offensive philosophy. While Georgia is successfully pitching the Zachariah Branch role, Kalen DeBoer’s notoriously receiver-friendly scheme gives Alabama a tangible on-field edge. For a track-speed playmaker like Davis, an offense built around feeding elite wideouts is easy to sell.

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Losing Madoxx Davis will be a massive loss for Kirby Smart and Georgia. The 6’1, 195-pounder has locked in 10.65 seconds in the 100-meter dash and a 4.42 seconds in the 40-yard dash, which indicates that despite his size, he still has elite speed. And of course, there are his stats as well.

Last season alone, Madoxx Davis recorded 36 receptions for 774 yards and six TDs. But the offense isn’t the only thing, as he also received snaps in special teams and even on defense, where he logged 15 tackles. Georgia saw all of that up close at the Atlanta Under Armour Camp, where he earned top performer honors. And that drove Kirby Smart and his team to extend the offer.

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“I was grateful to have received the UGA offer,” he said, noting his familiarity with the program and ongoing relationship with James Coley. “I also liked how they used Zachariah Branch in the offense last year. I could see myself in that role 100%.”

That’s the interesting part. He sees the fit in Athens just as he does in Tuscaloosa, too. But Kirby Smart better surge in this one, as Georgia is already feeling the sting of in-state losses.

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Kirby Smart is starting to feel the pressure

Georgia’s recent recruiting track record is starting to show cracks, especially looking ahead to 2027 and 2028. At QB, the situation is already complicated as the Bulldogs have a 5-star committed in the 2028 class in Jayden Wade. It may sound like good news, but it’s creating hesitation for the top 2027 QBs. That’s part of why 4-star QB Peter Bourque, once trending toward Georgia, is now projected elsewhere.

And the misses don’t stop there, as in-state talent is slipping. 3-star RB Will Rajecki is headed to Tennessee, while edge rusher DJ Jacobs, a Georgia legacy and the No. 1 player in the 2027 class, chose Ohio State. Other top prospects are already leaning toward programs like South Carolina and Texas A&M.

Even in the 2028 cycle, where things should still be wide open, national powers are posing a threat to Georgia. LB Tyler Atkinson is committed to Texas, while top safety Casey Barner is fielding heavy interest from Ohio State, Alabama, and Oregon.

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That’s the current pattern for now. So when Alabama gets early momentum with a player like Madoxx Davis, you already see it as part of something bigger. And right now, Georgia’s backyard isn’t as secure as it used to be, which makes this recruitment something to watch closely. If Kirby Smart loses this one, control might come into question.