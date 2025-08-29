Kirby Smart on High Alert as 4-Star Georgia Target Confirms Rival’s Aggressive Push

Going into the 2025 season, Kirby Smart is a day away from facing Marshall at Sanford Stadium. On paper, that game may look like a walk in the park, but the real challenges lie beyond. After last year’s offensive regression, the offseason has brought both adjustments and adversity. Recruiting hasn’t been forgiving either. Texas landed a major blow to the Bulldogs by pulling top prospects Atkinson and Johnson away from Athens. Now, at this crucial juncture, Smart is once again navigating the recruiting war and stopping his ace 2027 recruit from being swayed by another ACC giant.

A prospect of the 2027 class, Sean Green‘s recruitment by Georgia started in December 2024, when he was just named one of Georgia’s top WR by Prep Redzone. Quickly in January, Green received his first ‘Power 4’ offer from Florida State after impressing in an FSU camp with his route running and speed. And now, FSU seems to have upped its ante in the recruitment of Sean Green, as Green said in a recent statement.

“I already had the offer, then Coach Harris [FSU’s WR coach] pulled me aside at camp in the summer and let me know he loves me. He checks in on me and my family all the time. I’ve been to Florida State four times, and I love the whole staff. They’re close to home, and my family likes them a lot,” said Green to On3’s Chad Simmons. Proximity is surely the factor that is working its way for Mike Norvell’s FSU.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Hailing from Kingsland, Georgia, despite being in-state, Tallahassee is just a three-hour (153 miles) drive from Green’s hometown. Whereas Athens is quite far (241 miles), making FSU’s proximity an added factor for Green’s recruitment. That said, the 5’10” and 160 lbs future star still hasn’t signaled inclination towards one program and kept open the prospect of joining Georgia, too. Although other offers like UNC, Georgia Tech, and Kentucky aren’t in contention anymore.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Florida State and Georgia are the top two schools. They recruit me the most, and I love both programs,” said Sean Green. Moreover, the WR also opened up about what would stand out in a school and his timeline for laying down the commitment. “I’m looking at the culture around the school, the offense and scheme, and the stability of the coaching staff. I am still taking my time right now, but I would like to be committed by the end of the year. I want to lock in early, maybe in December.”

AD

Kirby Smart is surprisingly ahead of schedule with his 2027 class recruitment, already boasting two commits, 4-star CB Donte Wright and 3-star wide receiver Gavin Honore. If Kirby Smart then lands Green’s commitment, it would be a coup for the team, since the ceiling is quite high for the guy. Also, because there’s no love lost between Green and Georgia.

Sean Green invokes past family connections for his Georgia praise

James Coley, Georgia’s wide receivers has been recruiting Sean Green for some time now. Georgia’s extra push for Green’s recruitment was also because of the athleticism (4.4-second 40-yard dash) and the dual-threat ability the guy offers in the ground game and the air game. Not just that, scouts have consistently praised Green’s route running and ability to create separation, with some even drawing comparisons to Georgia’s Ladd McConkey. All of this combined has made the pursuit ‘hot’ for Green. And Green might not ditch UGA that easily.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Georgia offered me at camp in June. It was an invite-only camp, and I had a good showing. They pulled me aside afterward and offered. That meant a lot. I’ve been back multiple times and really love it there—family members (JJ Green and Elyiss Williams) have played there, and I talk to the coaches a good bit,” said Green.

JJ Green, a four-star running back, played for Georgia in the 2013 season, rushing for 384 yards, and later transferred to Georgia Tech. Whereas Elyiss Williams is a 2025 tight end prospect, set to play for the Dawgs this season. These relationships and past connections may stand out for Green, and he might finally choose Georgia over FSU. Although there’s still much time to declare any program to be “sold,” for him.