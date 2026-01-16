Kirby Smart One Step Closer to Fill Jared Curtis Void With Elite Transfer QB

Kirby Smart’s 2025 season seemed like a whirlwind of setbacks and uncertainty. First, they got knocked out of the playoffs, losing against Ole Miss, and lost their five-star QB weapon, Jared Curtis, to Vanderbilt. But the chaos finally looks to settle in Athens as Smart predicts adding Oregon’s transfer QB.

Georgia has received a prediction to land Oregon transfer quarterback Bryson Beaver by On3 analyst Pete Nakos. He will enter the portal as a short-term signee. Beaver emerged as one of the fastest-rising prospects in Oregon’s 2026 recruiting cycle as he competed in Elite 11. But now he is all set to find a new destination.

His decision came from Dante Moore’s return for the 2026 season instead of declaring for the NFL draft. That move changed the entire QB dynamics. With Moore, even Nebraska’s former QB Dylan Raiola signed in with the Ducks. Which makes him QB2 in the program. This takes away the playtime from Beaver, which forces him to enter the portal.

Now, Georgia perfectly aligns with his expectations. Gunner Stockton returning for one last season in 2026, Beaver can be the QB2 transitioning under him and learning.

Bryson Beaver came up pretty strong during his high school tenure in Vista Murrieta, where he threw 5,764 yards and 59 touchdowns in just 23 games in two seasons. He is a 3.8 GPA student who is not just committed to football but also to academics. Now you know how Georgia can benefit from him coming to the program.

That success caught Dan Lanning’s eyes as he praised him last year while adding him to the team.

“Quarterback is always a unique position,” Dan Lanning said. “Getting to see them throw in person is always a big piece of that. Trusting your evaluation skills. This is a guy that obviously got really hot toward the end and had a lot of opportunities and places he could go.”

Georgia has a long history of developing QBs into explosive weapons of their offense. It’s either Carson Beck or Gunner Stockton; both of them shined during their tenure. Players like Aaron Murray and Matthew Stafford became strong QBs during their time at Georgia. So, Beaver’s making his way to Athens makes sense.

Even Kentucky becomes a major spot for Beaver to join. But their crowded quarterback room can be a defining factor for Beaver. As they have three incoming transfer quarterbacks from Notre Dame, Kenny Minchey, Marshall JacQai Long, and Florida Atlantic JacQai Long. Now, with a QB target on the line, Kirby Smart’s also pulling major stunts to fill up the roster.

Kirby Smart pulls major move for recruiting top players

Kirby Smart isn’t stopping anytime soon with his recruiting efforts as he goes the extra mile to secure a key safety player. As the team aims to evaluate talent firsthand and maintain strong relationships with the players. Smart visited Howard High School in Macon to scout Ta’Shawn Poole. The 6’0, 185-pound game changer who ranks among the top 20 safeties in the class of 2027.

The four-star received offers from multiple Division I programs like Georgia Tech, Ole Miss, Ohio State, and Georgia. Poole’s All-American honors, which made him the first player to earn them at Howard High School, impressed Kirby Smart enough to further make a move for him.

Smart arrived via helicopter, showing his dedication to personally engaging with elite prospects; he even met Poole’s mother, showing how deeply family is involved, too. What makes the urge to get him in more evident is Kirby Smart’s 2027 recruiting class still lacks a safety player, and Poole can add immediate depth to the team.

With that, Smart also made a stop at Locust Grove to evaluate offensive tackle target Timi Aliu. He’s the No. 184 overall prospect in the 2027 class. The 6’4”, 295-pound offensive tackle ranks No. 17 in the 2027 class. Teams like Tennessee, Florida, and Florida State are also interested in him. He fits the bill perfectly as Georgia continues to add in-state recruits. Now, let’s wait and see if Smart can gain any momentum in bringing these two players into the team or not.