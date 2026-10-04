Kirby Smart Puts 15 SEC Rivals on Alert With Blunt Message After Vanderbilt Win Despite Admitting Major Problem

Georgia’s run game looked broken for a half against Vanderbilt, but Kirby Smart is not backing off the identity that has defined his offense. The Bulldogs are still going to try to beat teams up, wear them down and dare them to survive four quarters.

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The No. 2 Georgia improved to 5-0 with a 38-14 win over Vanderbilt on Saturday. The Bulldogs struggled to establish the run early, managing just 20 rushing yards on 10 attempts in the first half, but they finished with 176 yards on 34 carries for a 5.2-yard average. For Smart, though, the bigger picture was about how Georgia continues to wear teams down over four quarters.

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“We’re a very efficient offense. We wear you down. It’s the anaconda effect,” Smart said after the game. “We pound you, hit you sideways, take shots. You know, a lot of different offensive plays, formations, and conversions. I think the heat took its toll on them. We were able to stay fresh on defense. It was a time of possession, type third quarter. Those two long drives make it really hard on their defense, but it really helps our defense.”

That approach was on display even without a dominant rushing attack from start to finish. Georgia finished with 471 total yards on 66 plays, while Gunner Stockton completed 25 of 32 passes for 295 yards and three touchdowns, giving the Bulldogs another way to keep the offense moving.

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Smart specifically pointed to third-down execution and possession as the difference. Georgia converted seven of 10 third downs and held the ball for 32:48, allowing the Bulldogs to control long stretches of the game. “We had some big third down conversions, and those drives were the difference in the game,” Smart said. Georgia also scored 17 unanswered points after halftime, turning a 21-14 game into a comfortable 38-14 victory.

Still, Smart was not going to ignore the areas Georgia needed to clean up. “It wasn’t great today. It wasn’t great today. We didn’t play the run well,” he admitted. Vanderbilt created problems on the ground and made Georgia work to finish tackles, particularly when the Commodores fought for extra yards. Meanwhile, Georgia’s own rushing attack had taken time to get going before finding more success after halftime.

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But that admission came with another message for the rest of the SEC. Smart knows Georgia will not dominate every opponent in every area, and he is comfortable winning in different ways. “Oh, we got good backs. We got good coaches, good schemes,” he said. “Look, we’re going to get whipped sometime too, but we’re going to keep coming at you and throwing blows.”

That physical mentality is what Smart believes can make his Georgia’s offense difficult to handle as the season goes on from here. The Bulldogs do not necessarily need to rip off huge runs every possession. If they can stay on schedule, protect Stockton and consistently convert the downs that keep drives alive, they can force opposing defenses to spend more and more time on the field. Against Vanderbilt, Georgia’s two long third-quarter drives helped accomplish exactly that.

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“And if we keep our quarterback upright, we don’t give up lost-yardage plays, and we stay on schedule, then you know we can be efficient,” Smart said. It is a simple formula, but one that becomes especially important with SEC play getting tougher. Georgia’s rushing attack has room to improve, yet the Bulldogs already showed they can overcome that issue with Stockton and the passing game.

Now comes a much bigger test. Georgia travels to Tuscaloosa next week to face Alabama, giving Smart’s offense a chance to prove whether the “anaconda effect” can work against one of the SEC’s biggest tests. The Bulldogs may have a problem to fix in the run game, but Smart’s blunt message is that Georgia is going to keep coming, keep throwing blows and make opponents survive four quarters of it.