Kirby Smart Raises Concern Over Georgia’s Locker-Room Privacy After Audio Leak: “Should Be Able to Feel Safe”

Kirby Smart led Georgia to a massive 20-17 victory over Alabama, but the Bulldogs’ celebrations were overshadowed by a locker room controversy. Profanity-laced speeches delivered before and after the game surfaced on social media, giving fans a rare glimpse of Smart’s fiery coaching style. While supporters praised his intensity, the Georgia head coach wasn’t impressed. Someone had exposed private team conversations, and Smart wasn’t willing to let it slide.

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During Monday’s press conference, Smart expressed frustration over the leaked recordings and admitted that Georgia had dealt with similar incidents before.

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“Yeah, I mean, it’s happened before. It’s not something I want,” Smart told reporters. “I feel like that’s a spot that you should be able to feel safe to talk to your team and communicate with your team. And, I mean, it’s happened before to us. We’ve got to do a better job managing it, honestly.”

The pregame recording, which circulated across social media, begins with the team reciting the Lord’s Prayer. Moments later, Smart launches into an aggressive speech, challenging Alabama’s reputation for physicality.

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He dismissed the importance of the scoreboard and demanded that his players overpower the Crimson Tide.

“This is the same f–king team we played about eight months ago,” Smart said in the leaked audio, according to Saturday Down South. “It’s the him or me game tonight, mother f–ker… it’s him, or f–king me!”

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Smart repeatedly emphasized Georgia’s physical approach, telling his players to make Alabama believe they were facing the tougher team. His message was clear: the Bulldogs needed to impose their will rather than worry about the final score.

The postgame recording showed that Smart’s intensity hadn’t faded after Georgia’s victory. Rather than simply celebrating, he reportedly warned his players about undisciplined mistakes that could prove costly.

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“Undisciplined moth**f*ckers will cost your a**…” read an excerpt shared by Jon Tweets Sports on October 11, as cited by The Big Lead.

Georgia’s performance offered some context for his demanding approach. Despite missing injured running backs Nate Frazier and Chauncey Bowens, the Bulldogs rushed for 206 yards. Dwight Phillips Jr. led the team with 120 yards on 17 carries, while Bo Walker added 69 yards on 10 attempts. Georgia’s defense also limited Alabama to three second-half points, helping secure the narrow victory in Tuscaloosa.

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The recordings drew praise from fans who viewed Smart’s aggressive speeches as evidence of his leadership. However, the positive reaction did little to address his concerns about how the audio became public.

And this wasn’t Georgia’s first encounter with a similar controversy.

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In January 2023, after Georgia demolished TCU 65-7 in the national championship game, another profanity-laced speech attributed to Smart circulated online. He later clarified on The Steam Room podcast that the recording came from an earlier game during the 2022 season. Smart even joked that his players had texted him, suggesting the public hadn’t heard his most intense speeches.

Smart’s intensity isn’t limited to the locker room. His amplified instructions have also been heard during Georgia’s outdoor practices, where his demanding coaching style is familiar to players and observers alike.

But hearing Smart during an open practice is different from circulating recordings of private team meetings. His latest comments suggest that distinction matters to him, regardless of how enthusiastically supporters receive the footage.

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The controversy also raises concerns about trust within the program. Locker room conversations are generally expected to remain private, particularly before and after emotionally charged games. Repeated leaks could make players and coaches more cautious about speaking freely.

For now, no one has been publicly identified as responsible for the recordings, and Georgia has not announced changes to its locker room recording policies. Smart has acknowledged the problem and accepted that his staff must manage it better.

The leaked speeches may have earned Smart more admiration from fans, but they also exposed a problem Georgia has faced before. And unlike Alabama’s offense, it’s one the Bulldogs haven’t managed to shut down.