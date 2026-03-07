Kirby Smart Reacts as Georgia Lands Huge Commitment from Texas’ 4-Star In-State Target

Snatching Outhouse Jr. from the Longhorns’ and Aggies’ backyards adds heavy narrative weight to this pledge. Texas programs historically built impenetrable fences around Dallas and Fort Worth talent, but Georgia appeared to shatter all those barriers. Kirby Smart’s national championship pitch easily overpowered regional loyalty for top-tier defenders, as he celebrated landing the commitment of Jerry Outhouse Jr., a 4-star in-state target.

The Bulldogs’ head coach simply wrote, “Go Dawgs!!” on X after adding Outhouse Jr. to the roster, and while this might seem routine, it’s Kirby Smart’s signature signal to the Georgia fan base, confirming a silent pledge has gone public. For a defensive-minded coach, securing a premium secondary piece from North Crowley High School out of enemy territory warrants an immediate digital victory lap.

Landing Jerry Outhouse calls for a celebration because, according to 247Sports, he is the nation’s No. 160 overall prospect, the No. 22 CB, and the No. 24 recruit in the state of Texas. So it’s not surprising the 6’1, 180-pound CB had more than 40 offers, including Arizona State, Florida, Texas Tech, and UCLA. Several programs made a strong push late in his recruitment, but in the end, it came down to relationships, and Georgia had been building those for months.

Outhouse visited Athens multiple times during the process, including for Georgia’s win over Texas last November. That trip made a big impression, and it wasn’t just the game-day atmosphere. It was the people inside the building.

“I can’t explain it other than relationships,” Jerry Outhouse said about his decision. “Coach Kirby and Coach Donte are two good coaches and good people. They told me what it was, and I told them too… I wanted to be a Dawg.”

The relationship with assistant Donte Williams, who Outhouse said “did a great job recruiting me,” proved to be a decisive factor in his commitment.

“Man, I can’t wait,” he said. “We built a very strong relationship, and I can’t wait to play for him.”

Beyond personal connections, Outhouse was drawn to Georgia’s track record of developing NFL talent.

“They’ve got a legacy,” he continued. “Every time I see a Georgia football player, they’re in the draft. My next goal is to be a freshman All-American, and then go to the NFL Draft. Georgia is the best place to do it.”

Well, Georgia landing Jerry Outhouse Jr. is not only a win for the program, but his commitment bumped Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs recruiting rankings to the top-5 tier.

Kirby Smart is racing ahead in the 2027 class recruitment

With Jerry Outhouse in the fold, Georgia’s 2027 class jumped from No. 11 to No. 5 in the nation per 247Sports. With plenty of time left in the cycle, that number could keep climbing. But this isn’t a singular recruiting win because it’s a statement about Georgia’s expanding footprint. By pairing Outhouse with existing five-star commit Donte Wright, Smart and the defensive backs coach Donte Williams are actively building a shutdown secondary pipeline straight out of the Midwest and Texas.

Recruiting services see Jerry Outhouse as a major pickup, and the on-field production backs it up. Last season, he helped lead North Crowley to a 12-2 record and a Texas 6A D1 state quarterfinal appearance, earning District 3-6A First-Team honors. He ended his sophomore year at Brewer High School with 44 tackles and 5 interceptions. Now the Bulldogs have two elite corners already locked into the class.

While Outhouse is committed, his recruitment isn’t over. His official visit to Athens on June 12, which coincides with a loaded visitor list, will be a crucial opportunity for Kirby Smart to solidify this pledge. It remains to be seen how things pan out for the player and the Bulldogs.