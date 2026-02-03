Kirby Smart Receives Major Update on Two Georgia Athletes Facing Legal Charges

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart received a notable development regarding sophomores Dontrell Glover and Bo Walker, as the legal charges involving the two athletes appear to be resolved. While the pair is now clear of major trouble, the offseason has become slightly complicated following their recent encounter with law enforcement.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Glover and Walker appeared in the Athens-Clarke County Municipal Court on February 2 for their arraignment on shoplifting charges. They were accused after an incident at a Walmart on December 12, when their shopping plans went haywire. The pair has now accepted the court ruling to participate in an intervention program, which they have to complete to get rid of the charges.

Both players will have to log 30 hours of community service, attend a theft awareness class, pay fines, keep away from alcohol and substances, and be on probation for six months. If Dontrell Glover and Bo Walker meet all the requirements, the case will be dismissed in 90 days. They are, however, prevented from entering Walmart for two years because of their antics.

ADVERTISEMENT

The players were charged for making off with nearly $100 worth of items. It looked like Glover and Walker were planning a hangout of some kind, since they were caught with pizza rolls, Gatorade, paper towels, foam plates, and air fresheners. They remain adamant that they never intended to steal. Their attorney, Spencer Trolley, said that “they must have lost track of what items have been scanned between the two.” What complicated things further was that one of them was seen rushing out of the main entrance, but he made his way back.

The ill-planned Walmart outing now unfortunately stands out on their resumes. The off-field distraction is particularly frustrating for a player like Glover, whose talent is undeniable after he locked down a starting role for 11 games as a true freshman and earned All-SEC honors. Walker, meanwhile, spent the season as a reserve running back, but recorded 100 yards on 22 carries and three touchdowns. The two players clearly have a lot more in store for them if they deliver on the field.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the misdemeanor, they were not suspended from the team. The two were still allowed to play in the Sugar Bowl. But Kirby Smart made sure to express his disappointment in Walker and Glover’s rookie mistakes.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

What Kirby Smart said about the arrests

The OL and RB’s brush with crime had put them in Kirby Smart’s bad books. They brought more bad rep to a program that has acquired a reputation for being linked with crime repeatedly. Ahead of the Sugar Bowl, with Glover’s name still absent from the depth chart, the Bulldogs’ head coach had some choice words to say about the duo.

“Both of those guys, disappointed in their decision making,” he told the press. “We always say decision-making is a skill. They made poor decisions and paid a consequence for that, and will continue to pay a consequence for that, and they’ll finish up their consequences for that. I hope both of them make better decisions in the future.”

Glover and Walker will still hope to get more reps ahead of the 2026 season. The OL already established himself as a freshman and is expected to secure the right tackle or guard position. Walker, on the other hand, can still expect to see more time despite the return of Nate Frazier and Chauncey Bowens. In fact, because this room could emerge as the most important for Georgia in the 2026 season, Bo Walker is someone to keep an eye on.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Glover and Walker avoided suspension, their path forward at Georgia is now conditional. They must navigate a strict six-month probationary period, knowing another misstep could jeopardize promising careers with a championship-contending program.