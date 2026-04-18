Kirby Smart Receives Surprise Update on 5-Star Commit Amid Big Ten Flip Buzz

One thing elite recruits bring to a program is uncertainty. That’s what Kirby Smart is facing right now with his 5-star commit who isn’t quite locked in yet. Donte Wright is one of the premier CBs in the 2027 class who committed to Georgia in late June. But that’s not stopping several programs from threatening the Bulldogs’ grip.

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Georgia’s weekend is a reminder that Kirby Smart still has a grip on Donte Wright’s recruitment. Per On3’s Chad Simmons, the Long Beach Poly (CA) standout is taking a surprise multi-day visit to Athens this weekend. Him choosing to return in the middle of all this flip buzz tells you Georgia isn’t fading out of the mix.

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Donte Wright is ranked No. 21 overall and sits among the top three CBs nationally, across different industries. At 6’0, 170 pounds, he’s got the frame, fluidity, and recovery speed that programs covet. More importantly, he’s the kind of player you build a secondary around. So it’s no wonder why top programs are calling early. Among them is Oregon, the Big Ten program with serious flipping potential.

Dan Lanning has built a solid connection with Donte Wright. Relationships are strong and the pitch is development, NIL, and opportunity. RPMs have noticed as predictions have started to lean Oregon’s way, with Rivals’ Greg Biggins signaling that the Ducks might be leading the recruitment.

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That’s a problem for Georgia. But Oregon isn’t the only school Kirby Smart has to deal with.

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Miami isn’t backing off either. The ‘Canes got Donte Wright on campus late March and made enough of an impression to stay firmly in the mix. Michigan, meanwhile, is in hot pursuit after a strong visit that landed an OV. You

For now, Donte Wright is still committed to Georgia. But this isn’t a typical committed recruitment. And even the CB himself isn’t pretending otherwise.

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“My plan was always to take the visits and Georgia was aware of that,” he told Rivals. “This isn’t anything like I’m not happy with my commitment, I committed early before I could take visits so I’m doing it now.”

Kirby Smart’s job is to make sure Wright’s exploration doesn’t turn into hesitation because that’s the starting point of a potential flip. That’s why this weekend is important for Georgia as they need him engaged and connected. This visit should remind him why he chose the Bulldogs in the first place. And interestingly, this visit is happening during G-Day which means he won’t just be around coaches, but also around the future of the class.

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Kirby Smart has elite prospects on campus for G-Day

Donte Wright isn’t the only 5-star 2027 commit visiting Georgia this weekend. He’s coming with 5-star RB Kemon Spell who, unlike the CB, has been the model of stability. Since committing in February, he hasn’t entertained visits elsewhere. The more Georgia can surround Wright with guys who are bought in, the better chance they have of slowing down all that outside momentum. Peer recruiting matters and G-Day gives them the perfect stage.

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Georgia will also welcome 5-star 2028 DL Kellan Hall, who is fresh off a wave of spring visits elsewhere. Then there are other priority targets like including versatile DB Jayden Aparicio-Bailey, who raises the intrigue for interested prospects. Recruits notice who shows up and who keeps coming back. And right now, despite all the noise, Donte Wright is still showing up for the Bulldogs.

This return doesn’t guarantee anything but it gives Kirby Smart a leverage he didn’t have a week ago. Oregon may have the momentum but Georgia still has the commitment. The only question now is if they can hold onto it.