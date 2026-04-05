Kirby Smart Recruit Charged With Multiple Felonies Unable to Find New Home After UGA Exit

At 5 a.m., while most of his friends were still asleep, Nyier Daniels would already be up, heading out with his mom for the hour-long drive to school. And he had a routine. As soon as he hit the building, he would go straight for the weights. Vito Campanile, Bergen High School head coach, was simply in awe about how the family was “invested” in his success. This is the foundation that you see players who go on to do big things have. For a while, that work paid off; he went on to be one of New Jersey’s top offensive line prospects, ranked as the No. 3 tackle and earned a spot under Kirby Smart at Georgia. Until the night of November 23, 2025, changed everything.

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Daniels and his mother, Brandi-Canada-Green, were arrested last year after the UGA OT tried to flee the police while driving his BMW M5 at 150 mph. He was with his two siblings, and his mother was behind him in the car, with her own car. According to authorities, when officers tried to stop Brandi, she “refused to pull over and was overheard calling her daughter in the BMW, telling her to stop the car.

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When the officers at the scene finally got hold of Daniels, they alleged he “immediately smelled the odor of ma—-ana emitting from the vehicle.” As for Daniels’ version, he said he didn’t want “his mother to get a ticket.” Additionally, when one officer asked Daniels why he was traveling at those speeds, they alleged that the UGA OT replied, “Y’all can’t drive.” As a result of the events in November last year, Daniels got slapped with three felony charges and 10 misdemeanor charges. And Kirby Smart isn’t one to take that lightly.

“[I] have not had a chance to talk to him or his family, but obviously he will no longer be with us,” Kirby Smart said, as Nyier Daniels’ time at Georgia came to an abrupt end.

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A total of 15 players entered the transfer portal from Georgia last year, and each but one of them finally found another program. Daniels, though, is still trying to convince programs, fighting hard for another chance, but no team has picked him yet. He is still in the transfer portal, and his court case is still going on. That’s the biggest reason why teams haven’t taken Daniels despite all the talent. But beyond those charges, and that November’s act is also a player looking for redemption. So the question is, will teams be willing to take that chance on him?

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Spring practice season is when coaches finalize their roster and gel new players into the offense and defense. Since there is just one portal this year, coaches have already finalized rosters. But there is always room for unforeseen circumstances, injuries most of all. Last year, Georgia’s Michael Jackson transferred to Purdue after the spring ball and became the leading WR for the program in 2025. It won’t be hard to assume that there will be a team in desperate need of a beast, a 6’8″ offensive tackle. Plus, someone who is backed up so highly by Vito Campanile.

“We were backed up in the red zone, and he came off a down block against their best defensive lineman. He basically put the dude in a washing machine. He did a full freakin’ tumble,” Vito Campanile said about Nyier Daniels’ talent as a sophomore. “To watch that, and to see when he drives off his feet and hits you with some bend in him, it’s unique. Not too many people are like that.”

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Campanile, throughout his high school career, hasn’t seen an offensive tackle like Daniels. He was convinced that his pupil would become one of the greats in college football. Why? For one, Daniels played with power-4 players like Texas DL, Sydir Mitchell, Ole Miss DL, Tywone Malone, and Maryland edge, DJ Samuels. And he dominated them all.

But the reality remains unavoidable: whether Nyier Daniels deserves another shot is a question that has far more layers than just talent alone.

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Could Nyier Daniels get another shot? It’s not that simple!

Now, some can say that there is a fair debate to be had. Like, why shouldn’t the team consider giving Nyier Daniels another shot? In football, there are always second chances, as they were given to Dontrell Glover and Bo Walker at the University of Georgia. But even here, the context matters.

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So, on December 12, the two were charged with shoplifting after allegedly trying to leave a Walmart in Athens with items that were worth $100. Now, according to the reports, the situation did heat up a little, but then both the players cooperated. Instead of long-term penalties, they both entered a pretrial intervention program that includes community service, a theft awareness course, and probation. If completed, those charges will be dismissed. Most importantly, both players have remained in the program and worked their way back into earning the team’s trust. Kirby Smart went on to publicly back them.

“Bo and Dontrell have done a great job in response to what they’ve had. We demanded a lot of them,” Smart said. “We put a lot in front of them. I’m proud of where both those guys are and what they’ve done to earn the right back with us and the way they manage it.” Moreover, this is not just the sole instance.

Earlier, Kirby Smart also suspended WR Nitro Tuggle and OL Marques Easley in the spring for driving-related incidents. However, both entered the portal and found their respective destinations at Purdue.

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Tuggle, for instance, received 500 yards last season for the Boilermakers and was the second leading WR behind Michael Jackson III (a UGA transfer) at Purdue. Similarly, Daniels has talent brimming within him. As a senior, he led his high school to an 11–1 record and the NJSIAA Class A Non-Public State championship, and USA Today named him to its All-New Jersey team. He committed to Georgia in June 2023.

But the fact is, for any program, it all comes down to balancing risk with potential. While Glover and Walker may have faced a lapse in judgment, Daniels faced a lapse in judgment at 150 mph with his younger siblings in the backseat.