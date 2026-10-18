Kirby Smart Reveals Georgia’s Biggest Roster Concern as Costly Mistakes Hurt the Program: “I Need More Players”

Georgia fought back to tie Auburn, only for Gunner Stockton to fumble on the next possession. Gabe Harris Jr. then committed a costly roughing-the-passer penalty, setting up Alex McPherson’s game-winning field goal as time expired. The 27-24 defeat handed the No. 1 Bulldogs their first loss of the season. But apparently, losing wasn’t Kirby Smart’s only concern. Despite having one of the most talented rosters in college football, the Georgia head coach admitted he needed more dependable players to survive the SEC grind. So much for having a loaded roster.

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In his postgame assessment, Smart made it clear that Georgia’s problems went beyond turnovers and penalties.

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“I need more players to play winning football,” he said. “I need to be able to play more people up front that we can count on and be dependable… We’re trying to play more guys because I don’t know that we can make it through this grind without it.”

Georgia was already short-handed, while Auburn entered the matchup fresh off a bye. The Bulldogs were without defensive backs Tyriq Green and KJ Bolden, wide receivers Thomas Blackshear and Isiah Canion, and running back Chauncey Bowens. Outside linebacker Amaris Williams was also listed as unavailable. Meanwhile, Nate Frazier returned from a rib injury but managed just 19 yards on nine carries.

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Georgia managed just 113 rushing yards, while Byrum Brown kept its defense scrambling. The Auburn quarterback rushed for 115 yards and a touchdown while adding 150 passing yards and another score. Georgia’s defense also fell for a trick play when Christian Neptune threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Keshaun Singleton.

But a thin rotation was only part of Saturday’s problem. Georgia committed three turnovers while Auburn protected the football throughout the game. Although the Tigers failed to score off Stockton’s two interceptions, his fourth-quarter fumble proved costly.

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A week after coming up big against Alabama, Stockton struggled against Auburn. AnQuon Fegans intercepted his first errant pass, while linebacker Elijah Melendez grabbed the second. Still, Smart didn’t lose faith in his quarterback. Stockton led a 94-yard, 13-play touchdown drive, capped by a four-yard pass to London Humphreys that tied the game at 24. He finished with 272 passing yards and 26 rushing yards, but his comeback effort ultimately went to waste.

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Georgia’s defense had given Stockton another opportunity by forcing Auburn to punt with 1:12 remaining. But his fumble handed the Tigers possession at their own 44-yard line with 58 seconds left. Harris’ subsequent 15-yard penalty moved Auburn to Georgia’s 19, putting McPherson in position to convert a 34-yard field goal.

And Harris wasn’t the only Bulldog struggling with discipline. Josh Horton was also flagged for roughing the passer, while Khamari Brooks drew a personal foul involving Byrum Brown. Both penalties handed Auburn valuable yardage, frustrating Smart because his staff had specifically addressed the issue during the week.

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“The undisciplined penalties was probably the most disappointing thing because we talk a lot about it,” he said. “We show on Friday night, we show the roughing of passers that were called in our league all over it and say, ‘This is what you can’t do, but it takes great restraint not to do it.’ And we didn’t have great restraint.”

Georgia drew just four penalties for 60 yards, but their timing proved damaging. Smart credited Auburn’s physicality and ball security while acknowledging that his own team had repeatedly made the Tigers’ job easier.

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“When they don’t turn it over and we turn it over three times and hand you extra possessions on penalties, dogs beat the dogs, man,” he said.

The loss snapped Georgia’s 53-game winning streak against unranked opponents and its nine-game winning streak over Auburn. It also marked the Bulldogs’ fifth defeat while ranked No. 1 in the AP poll and their third under Smart. Meanwhile, Auburn celebrated its first victory at Sanford Stadium since 2005.

Georgia now enters its bye week at 6-1 before facing Florida on October 31. Smart has time to address the injuries, penalties, and turnovers, but finding enough dependable players to survive the SEC grind could prove a bigger challenge.