Kirby Smart Reveals the One Thing That Gives Georgia a Major Advantage Over Everyone Else

As the 2026 season approaches, Georgia is again in national championship conversations. That has become a common theme under Kirby Smart. However, the Bulldogs do not reach the top by paying top money to players in the portal. Instead, Smart relies on a tried-and-tested recruiting philosophy.

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“There are some teams that have more talented rosters in terms of the way I look at it, they’re good, but we have really well-coached depth on our team,” Kirby Smart said during his interview with Brooks Austin at The Film Guy Network on July 22.

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While most programs might look flashy on paper, Smart believes in quality over quantity. Rather than running behind elites through heavy NIL payouts, Georgia has a contrasting approach. They lean heavily on recruiting high school athletes and developing them internally over several years. Keeping injuries in mind, Smart, rather than only focusing on the starting group, gives heavy emphasis to his second and third strings.

While rival teams might have a star-studded starting lineup, their drop-off in quality on the bench is steep. Roughly 52% of Georgia’s roster consists of underclassmen built strictly through elite high school recruiting and long-term internal development.

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Entering his 11th season with the Bulldogs, his strategies have been working well for the program so far. Under his guidance, they have won 2 national championships and 4 SEC titles. Last season, Texas had all the hype going for it in preseason polls. But the Longhorns didn’t even make it to the playoffs. On the other hand, Georgia won the SEC Championship.

And although they fell short against Ole Miss in the playoffs, the overall performance with a first-year starter as the signal-caller should only fill the fans with optimism for what’s coming in 2026.

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During the January transfer portal, Georgia backed out of bidding wars for top players. They lost the Cam Coleman recruitment to Texas, while Jordan Seaton ended up going to LSU. However, for Georgia fans, that wasn’t surprising, as the program doesn’t follow the approach of Texas, Ohio State, or Oregon.

But is that sustainable in a time when top teams are spending over $40 million to build their rosters? Lane Kiffin got handed the checkbook to make his first-year roster at LSU. He used to get top portal players. Steve Sarkisian did that as well. For now, Smart doesn’t seem to be sweating about it. He still trusts the process that had guided the Bulldogs to national titles and SEC Championships, and unless, another SEC program has that run, there’s no reason to change his approach.

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“I choose to retain,” Smart said. “We think that our investment in our player is better than your investment in your player that I would get from you in the portal.”

How is Georgia’s roster looking for the 2026 season?

Under coach Smart, the Bulldogs will remain young forever. Along with new talent, they also retained 68% of their core production from last season to maintain championship stability. Gunner Stockton returns for his second year as QB1 after showing enough flashes to prove that Georgia made the right call to move on from Carson Beck in 2025. Ryan Puglisi and Ryan Montgomery will serve as his backups.

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The running back is also loaded, as both Nate Frazier and Chauncey Bowens return for the 2026 season. Kirby Smart has also added Dante Dowdell from Kentucky. There are some question marks on the WR unit. Zachariah Branch is no longer there as a reliable go-to guy for Stockton. Can London Humphreys take that role? Georgia Tech transfer Isiah Canion is a good addition.

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The defense looks solid on paper. The interior and edge positions are sorted, with Elijah Griffin, Xzavier McLeod, and Gabe Harris. The same goes for linebackers and secondary talent.