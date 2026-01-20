Kirby Smart Running Out of Time as Penn State Gains Decisive Edge for 5-Star Georgia Target

After the 2026 national signing day, the 2027 class has been the main focus of Kirby Smart’s Georgia. While the Bulldogs are in prime positions, landing several commits, their top-tier running back target is reportedly leaning in the direction of Matt Campbell’s Penn State Nittany Lions.

Georgia’s high-priority running back target, Kemon Spell, announced an official visit to Penn State this weekend with his family.

“I will be in Happy Valley this weekend #WEARE,” Kemon Spell wrote on X.

It is important to note that Spell was first committed to Penn State in August 2024 and remained firm until James Franklin’s firing. The coaching changes made Spell back off from his commitment to the Nittany Lions.

In the meantime, Georgia made an offer to Spell and was reportedly in the prime position to land a commitment from their top-tier 2027 prospect. The running back named Georgia in his final list of top five schools in December 2025, which included Miami, USC, Notre Dame, and Ohio State. Spell also met Kirby Smart and shared his experience that almost confirmed his move to the Bulldogs.

“I met Kirby Smart at the game when I went down there, and it was great,” Spell said. “It was a great atmosphere; I stayed there for two days. It was a great atmosphere and a great experience. That’s why they’re number one on my list. I felt like I was home, and that’s something I look for a lot. I want to be treated how you treat your kids, and that’s what it felt like as soon as I got down there.”

The On3 recruiting portal event predicted the Bulldogs as the 92.4% favorites to land a commitment from the five-star running back. However, Penn State gaining back some recruiting momentum on Spell, despite not being in the final five school list, is a real threat to Kirby Smart’s Georgia.

What’s even worse for the Bulldogs is that the running back almost confirmed his commitment to Penn State, expressing his interest in playing under Matt Campbell.

Penn State’s edge in recruiting Kemon Spell

According to On3’s Steve Wiltfong’s report, there’s high confidence at Happy Valley in landing a commitment from Spell, especially with the new coaching staff. Spell told them that he has a strong relationship with Matt Campbell and the RB coach, Savon Huggins.

“The love they have for me excites me,” Spell said. “You know, with them being a new staff, they showed real love when Coach (Matt) Campbell arrived, and that’s what plays a huge part in my process. With Coach Campbell producing backs, I feel strongly and highly of Penn State.

The relationship he has built with me. I feel like it took a while for other coaches to build a relationship. With Coach Huggins, I feel like if I made my choice to Penn State, I would feel great about it just because of the relationship me and him have built.”

Additionally, Spell and his family are still connected to Penn State, as it was the first school to offer him and has remained connected since his ninth grade. This puts Georgia in a tough spot to compete for its high-priority running back target from McKeesport, Pennsylvania.