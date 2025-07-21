Kirby Smart’s Georgia Loses Second In-State 5-Star to Texas in a Week with Derrek Cooper’s Announcement

The nation’s No. 1 LB has made his move, and it’s shaking up the CFB world. On Tuesday, July 15, five-star phenom Tyler Atkinson committed to Texas live on The Pat McAfee Show, picking the Longhorns over his home-state Georgia Bulldogs. “It’s been a tough process… a hard decision just to pick one school,” admitted Atkinson on-air. So, it’s tough for him, but tougher for Georgia. Yes, losing an elite in-state talent like Atkinson stings. And this isn’t just any linebacker; it’s the linebacker. So, for Kirby Smart and the Dawgs, it’s a major blow. And word is, another one might be slipping away soon.

So, trouble is brewing in Athens — and fast. Because right after Tyler Atkinson’s bombshell commitment to Texas, Georgia took another hit. Four-star defensive lineman James Johnson, a senior out of Miami Northwestern, flipped his commitment from the Dawgs to the Longhorns. Although Johnson had been locked in with Georgia since late June, he’s heading to Austin, giving Texas even more firepower up front for the 2026 season. Their D-line is quietly becoming a monster. And just when Georgia fans thought it couldn’t get worse — boom. ESPN’s No. 1 running back in the 2026 class made his move. So, another elite talent, gone.

In short, while the Longhorns are heating up, the Bulldogs? Feeling the pressure. Because Georgia just took another punch, and this one hits close to home. On July 20, elite 2026 running back Derrek Cooper committed to Texas, as first reported by On3’s Hayes Fawcett. The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder out of Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, FL) chose the Longhorns over Georgia, FSU, Ohio State, and Miami. It’s not a flip, but it is Kirby Smart’s second in-state five-star loss to Texas in just a matter of days. That’s a trend, and a troubling one. But why?

Cooper, the No. 7 overall player in the 2026 ESPN 300, brings power, speed, and SEC-ready size. Although Georgia fought hard to stay in the race, in the end, Texas closed strong. Simply put, the Horns are stacking stars, and the Dawgs? Left wondering what just happened. But the most intriguing part? Derrek Cooper didn’t even take an official visit to Texas, but it didn’t matter. After an unofficial trip back in April, the five-star running back was sold. And his father’s statement is proof of that.

According to his father, two things sealed the deal: the vision from head coach Steve Sarkisian and the influence of new RB coach Chad Scott, who stepped in for Tashard Choice earlier this year. However, Sark pitched Cooper on a dynamic, all-purpose role in the offense, and it clicked. As that was all Cooper needed to hear. So, Texas spoke his language and won big. But what did Texas say, according to Corey Cooper?

Translation: Texas didn’t just recruit Derrek Cooper; they envisioned him. “They’ve talked about his skill set and compared his build to [former UT running back] Bijan Robinson,” Corey Cooper said to ESPN. “They don’t have a running back like Derrek right now. They feel like they can do a lot with him.” That’s not just praise — that’s a plan. So, the Longhorns see Cooper as their next star in the backfield. And clearly, that vision hit home. But did Texas really land a potential star that Georgia missed out on?

What did Georgia miss by losing Derrek Cooper?

Georgia didn’t just lose a recruit — they lost a game-changer. Derrek Cooper is a two-way force at Chaminade-Madonna Prep. He ranks as Florida’s No. 2 overall prospect in the 2026 class, right behind fellow Texas commit and top QB Dia Bell. On offense, Cooper is a problem. As a junior, he racked up 905 rushing yards and 13 TDs on just 124 carries — helping lead his team to a 1A state title. But he doesn’t stop there. On defense, he’s a menace. Playing both linebacker and safety, Cooper posted 46 tackles and four sacks last season. So, the kid’s electric on both sides of the ball. And now, he’s headed to Austin, not Athens. That’s a major miss for Kirby Smart.

On top of that, Derrek Cooper’s versatility is tailor-made for Steve Sarkisian’s offense, which thrives on unleashing dynamic skill players in creative ways. And in Texas, the door is wide open. “He wants to run, he wants to be able to catch the ball out of the backfield, he wants to line up at wide receiver,” said Cooper’s father. “He wants to show he has all the skills to play at the next level, and they’re going to let him do that at Texas.” That’s not just potential — that’s purpose. Cooper knows what he wants. And now, he’s going to get every chance to prove it in burnt orange. So, Georgia let a driven, do-it-all weapon slip away.

Right now, Cooper’s stepping into a packed Texas backfield — but he’s not backing down. With up to 5 running backs eligible to return in 2026, the competition will be fierce. Still, Cooper’s ready to rise. He’s the second-highest-ranked commit in Sarkisian’s star-studded class, and that says a lot. He joins five-star studs like linebacker Tyler Atkinson, quarterback Dia Bell (No. 4 overall), and offensive lineman Richard Wesley (No. 11). Add in four-stars John Turntine III (No. 43) and Samari Matthews (No. 99), and Texas is building something serious.

So, this class isn’t just loaded — it’s elite. And Cooper’s right in the middle of it. Now, it’s time to see just how big of an impact he can make at Texas.