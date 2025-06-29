Kirby Smart’s Georgia Sends Strong National Message With Latest Commitment in 2026 Class

Georgia’s 2026 class is heating up — and fast. The Bulldogs are right where you’d expect them: chasing the nation’s best. In May, they secured a game-changing commitment from Jared Curtis, a five-star Plus+ quarterback from Nashville Christian (Tenn.). He’s the highest-rated QB to commit to UGA since Matthew Stafford in 2006. That’s elite company — and Georgia fans are dreaming big. However, Curtis headlines a stacked class with 24 total pledges, where ten of them project as future offensive stars. Twelve more are built for the Dawgs’ fierce, fast defense. Georgia even added top-tier punter and kicker talent. So, the foundation is strong, and the future? Even stronger.

Right now, Kirby Smart’s Georgia is making noise — loud and clear. On June 28, On3 Recruits reported a jaw-dropping surge: 19 commitments since May 1. So, the Dawgs aren’t just recruiting — they’re dominating. Georgia has owned the trail for years, locking in the No. 1 class multiple times since 2019. Even when they miss the top spot, they’re never far behind. Since 2016, they’ve never finished outside the top 3 in the On3 Industry Team Rankings. And 2026? It’s shaping up to be another monster haul. After a slower start, June lit the spark. Now they’ve leapfrogged Notre Dame to hold the No. 2 class in the country. But the latest fuel? 4-star studs Chace Calicut and James Johnson. So, Georgia’s message is simple: they’re still the gold standard.

Given that, Georgia’s momentum isn’t slowing down — it’s surging. On Friday, the Dawgs landed elite safety Chace Calicut, ranked No. 4 at his position by Rivals. His commitment wasn’t just big — it came with a promise. “I will be shutting down my recruitment for sure. When I commit to a school, the fan base won’t have to worry about me switching up on them or changing to another school or being interested into another school. I’m a full Dawg now. That’s what it is,” said Calicut.

Then came Saturday, and another big win. On3 Hayes Fawcett reported that James “JJ” Johnson, a 6’3”, 285-pound defensive lineman from Fort Myers, Florida, committed to Georgia. He chose the Dawgs over heavyweights like Florida, Texas, and Miami. So, back-to-back days, back-to-back beasts. Now, Georgia’s 2026 class is turning heads — and turning up the heat.

But Florida’s struggles on the defensive line trail are starting to show. The Gators missed out on Birmingham four-star Vodney Cleveland earlier this month — a tough blow. Now, they’re playing catch-up with Texas for Fort Myers 4-star Kendall Guervil. Meanwhile, Georgia just scooped up a major win from their backyard. James “JJ” Johnson, the No. 20 overall prospect in Florida and the No. 4 DL in the 2026 class per Rivals, is heading to Athens. So, while Florida searches for answers, the Dawgs are stacking monsters in the trenches.

Of Georgia’s 24 commitments, 14 come straight from the Peach State — including names like Craig Dandridge, Ryan Mosley, Jordan Smith, Graham Houston, Zykie Helton, Jae Lamar, Zachary Lewis, and so on. But for James “JJ” Johnson, it wasn’t just about talent. It was about something deeper. “The culture at Georgia is special,” said Johnson. “You can feel the energy and the sense of brotherhood throughout the building. Everyone there is locked in on development both on and off the field… It was definitely an honor to be considered one of their top targets. Georgia is a powerhouse program, so knowing they see me as someone who fits what they’re building means a lot.”

So, for Johnson, it’s not just football. It’s family. Its future. And Georgia checked every box. But Calicut’s decision had a different tone.

Why did Chace Calicut choose Georgia?

Building a powerhouse in the SEC isn’t easy—unless you’re Kirby Smart. With 24 commits locked in, Georgia’s class is loaded with homegrown talent — over 60% from the Peach State. Now, the Dawgs sit No. 1 in the SEC and No. 2 nationally, per On3. So, this isn’t just recruiting. It’s a masterclass. And Kirby? He’s still calling all the right plays — on and off the field.

But when Chace Calicut made his decision, it wasn’t about flash — it was about facts. The elite safety knew exactly what he wanted: real development and a proven path to the pros. And in his eyes, Georgia stands alone. “Really just Kirby Smart and the development with Donte’ [Williams] and [safeties coach] T-Rob [Travaris Robinson] with those guys up there, they know how to develop DBs. It is a proven fact. They have the most DBs drafted in the last 10, the last five, any years, it is just going to be Georgia at the top. They are just well-respected around the league. NFL scouts come in there all the time and say, ‘I want a Georgia Bulldog.’ I’m going to take a Georgia Bulldog before a Texas Longhorn or just anything, Ole Miss, they want a Georgia Bulldog.”

So, to Calicut, the choice was simple — if you want to be the best, you train with the best. And Georgia’s track record in the secondary sealed it. However, for Georgia, the game-changer came during Chace Calicut’s official visit. That trip sealed the deal. Everything clicked — the energy, the fit, and the vision.

“I made my decision down there at Georgia during the official visit. The coaches always told me that when you’re home, it’ll feel right … When I stepped foot on Georgia’s campus, after I got a feel for the program, I knew it was the right spot,” said Calicut. Sometimes, it just takes one visit to feel the difference. For Calicut, Athens felt like home — and that was all he needed to know.

But Calicut’s official visit didn’t just help — it changed everything. Without it, the story might’ve ended differently. As he told DawgNation, that trip was the turning point. And his honest take? “No way. Honestly, no way. If I didn’t take that OV and if I didn’t take that OV down there just to visit, I definitely wouldn’t be going to Georgia.” So, one visit. One moment. That’s all it took to turn a maybe into a Dawg for life.