Kirby Smart Says Just Enough on Gunner Stockton After Paul Finebaum’s Blunt Critique

You can always count on Kirby Smart to say a lot without really speaking much. But even by his usual standards, his recent comments on Gunner Stockton felt like a masterclass in controlled messaging. It’s a breadcrumb trail for anyone paying close attention. The Georgia HC didn’t hand the QB the starting job outright, but he sure dropped enough clues to make it obvious who’s taking that first snap against Marshall. And yet, the mystery still lingers enough to keep Ryan Puglisi in the conversation.

When Georgia insider Rusty Mansel broke down Kirby Smart’s comments on an episode of Georgia Bulldogs Football on DawgsHQ on August 3, he didn’t hold back. “One of the things that stood out to me is where they ask about the run game and specifically he goes ‘well look we’ve got a quarterback we can do some different things with,’” he said. “And that’s Gunner. The run game with Gunner, he kind of brought that up without saying Gunner… I just felt he was pretty calm about this team.” If that’s not telling enough, perhaps the SEC Media Days can be a more convincing arena.

If you’re sending a guy to represent your team at the SEC Media Days, he’s probably the guy who will be starting. Kirby Smart’s praise for Gunner Stockton’s film study, off-field maturity, and leadership presence sounded like a quiet coronation. But to be honest, the expected QB won’t wow you with plays like Lamar Jackson. But he’s not a statue either. The HC hinted at more diversity in the run game this year, thanks to his QB’s mobility. He’s willing to take contact, extend plays, and muscle through short-yardage downs. That kind of dual-threat versatility is something Georgia’s offense hasn’t fully leaned into in years.

Both the QBs in context are runners as Kirby Smart said after fall camp practice, “Both of those guys have great ideas in the run game.” Which makes you wonder, is this the beginning of a more unpredictable Georgia offense? Still, Gunner Stockton’s experience is thin with just 83 career pass attempts. But even that gives him an edge over Ryan Puglisi, who’s yet to see a college snap. What matters more is how he used those reps against CFP juggernauts like Texas and Notre Dame. In the SEC title game, he led the Dawgs to a 22-19 overtime win over the Longhorns, highlighted by an 8-yard scramble that set up the game winner. Still, not everyone is convinced.

Paul Finebaum isn’t sold on Gunner Stockton

Can’t say it’s anything new coming from Paul Finebaum right? After all, he’s never been afraid to throw a skunk in the tent. “I don’t have a lot of faith in Gunner Stockton,” he said bluntly on his show. He did hedge a bit, saying he had more faith in Gunner now than he once had in Stetson Bennett. That aged pretty well for Stetson, who won two national championships later in 2021 and 2022. “So, it’s proven that Georgia, if it has an elite defense and enough complements on offense, can get there,” he added. Still, the criticism wasn’t all blind takes.

Gunner Stockton’s stat sheet is modest with just 440 passing yards and one TD last season. His playoff performance against Notre Dame (234 yards, one TD) was solid, but not spectacular. Paul Finebaum’s point is clear. This isn’t a proven commodity yet. Media outlets like 247Sports need more than offseason drills to put him among their post-spring preseason rankings of the top-10 SEC QBs. Even Aaron Murray, a Georgia legend, admitted he had doubts. “I kind of bought into that narrative that, hey, Gunner may not be this elite quarterback,” he admitted to On3 until he went back and watched every Stockton snap. “I walked away extremely impressed,” he added.

That’s the vibe surrounding the expected Georgia QB1. Not flashy, not loud. But respected by those who know the grind. Kirby Smart may never say Gunner Stockton is his starter. Not until kickoff. But watch the way he structures the offense, who he sends to SEC Media Days, and how his players talk about Gunner. It says a lot. And Paul Finebaum might come around. Probably around playoff time.