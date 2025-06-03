Kirby Smart Secures Huge Recruitment Win With Latest Announcement to Kickoff Fresh New Class With Latest Commitment

June is heating up, and so is Kirby Smart’s recruiting machine. While Georgia stays locked in on its 2026 class, the Dawgs are also laying the groundwork for future dominance. Smart has been hands-on, running prospect camps all week, giving young talent a shot to shine. The results? A wave of new offers and fresh momentum, highlighted by the commitment of four-star DL Carter Luckie. It’s a big win for the 2026 haul, and more could be on the way. But now, Georgia isn’t just stacking stars—they’re kicking off the next era with serious swagger.

While the Dawgs keep stacking their current classes, they’re also charging ahead in the 2027 race. One name near the top of their board? EDGE rusher LaDamion Guyton. According to On3’s Steve Wiltfong, Georgia is “the program setting the pace” in Guyton’s recruitment. So, the Bulldogs aren’t just thinking about next season—they’re building a future that keeps them in the title hunt for years to come. And then…

On June 2nd, On3 Recruiting reported that Gavin Honore, a 5-foot-10, 180-pound wideout from Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei, gave the Dawgs his commitment after just one visit. Honore camped in Athens over the weekend—and that was all it took. While he’s unranked by On3, both 247Sports and Rivals tag him as a three-star. A smooth route-runner with serious upside, Honore could be the spark that lights Georgia’s 2027 fire early. Kirby Smart’s pipeline shows no signs of slowing down.

Yup, Kirby Smart’s Georgia beat out big names like Texas, Vols, and SMU to land Gavin Honore—and it didn’t take long to seal the deal. After working closely with the Bulldogs’ coaching staff during his visit, the Mater Dei standout knew Athens was the place for him. “I chose to commit to Georgia because of the culture and the way they run their program,” Honore told On3. “The program reminds me a lot of Mater Dei, and both Georgia and Mater Dei have a culture of being great and winning. That’s something I really want to be apart of.” But for Kirby Smart, it’s another early gem in a class that’s already making noise.

Why not? Gavin Honore sees a big role for himself in Georgia’s offense. “They also have a vision for me that I can play a great role in their offense. They know that I can play everywhere on the field and not just in the slot. So that really makes me confident in playing for their program,” said Honore.

On his first visit, Honore got a full taste of what Georgia is all about. He didn’t just camp—he dove into meetings, met the staff, and soaked in the Athens vibe. “What makes Georgia special and different from other programs is their passion and dedication that they have for the players. Not only are the coaches great at what they do, they are also great people. They were very welcoming to my family and I and that’s one thing that’s very important to me,” said the WR.

Bulldogs WR coach James Coley quickly connected with Honore, becoming a key recruiter. And Honore is excited to play for the staff, led by Kirby Smart, who’s building a winning program. “The staff is great,” he said. “I can go on and on about saying great things about them. Every single one of the staff members showed love to me and my family. Even though this is my first time there and meeting the entire staff, it felt like I’ve known them for a while now, and the environment there is second to none.”

So, from day one, the welcoming vibe made Honore feel right at home—and that connection could be the spark that fuels his Georgia journey. Now, Gavin Honore became the first official member of Georgia’s 2027 recruiting class, which currently sits at No. 20 nationally. How did the Dawgs seal the deal?

Kirby Smart’s 2027 pitch to Gavin Honore

Georgia won the battle for Gavin Honore, but how? Honore shared his priorities with Chad Simmons in mid-May, stating, “As I go through the recruiting process, some of the main things that I am looking for in a school are how a program develops its players and the culture there.”

He added, “Coming from a school like Mater Dei, I am used to the culture being very strong. I feel like that is a big part of where I will be best.” Georgia, for Honore, checked every box: elite development, a winning culture, and a familiar vibe. This alignment is precisely how the Bulldogs landed their first 2027 cycle pledge.

Furthermore, Honore explained, “A program with a great and strong culture is somewhere that I definitely want to be. Also, development is very big for me based on how a school develops players at my position, and also for life.” This mindset made Georgia a perfect match.

The Bulldogs already have strong ties to Mater Dei, having previously recruited explosive RB Nate Frazier from the powerhouse program. With Honore’s commitment, Kirby Smart’s staff is now setting an early tone for the 2027 cycle.

The Dawgs aren’t slowing down, either. They are actively pursuing elite in-state talents like Guyton and DJ Jacobs, aiming to build a future with one commitment at a time.