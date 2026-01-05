Kirby Smart Set to Lure SEC Transfer After Georgia Faces Septuple Setback

Now that Georgia’s season is officially over, head coach Kirby Smart has turned his focus on player movement. The transfer portal opened on January 2, less than 24 hours after the Bulldogs walked off the Superdome turf following a Sugar Bowl loss to Ole Miss. Still, they are using the portal less than any other CFP quarterfinalist. But this latest one on their radar has the potential to make up for lost bodies.

“NEW: Georgia and Kirby Smart are currently hosting a touted defensive transfer, @SWiltfong_ reports🐶” Transfer Portal posted on X on January 4.

According to the On3 report, Oklahoma DB Gentry Williams arrived in Athens for a visit Saturday evening. That detail alone shifted the tone of Georgia’s portal window. Defensive back position is not a luxury need for Kirby Smart. It has been strained by injuries, departures, and uneven late-season play. And this former Sooners player is being evaluated as more than depth.

Gentry Williams entered the portal after four seasons at Oklahoma, citing a desire to explore new opportunities. His career in Norman has been defined by promise and interruption. A former 4-star recruit out of Tulsa’s Booker T. Washington High School, he played in 30 games for the Sooners and flashed early. He intercepted a pass in his first career game as a true freshman. By 2023, he had become one of OU’s most dependable defenders, starting 10 games and posting 30 tackles, four tackles for loss, three interceptions, and a fumble recovery. But then, injuries intervened.

In the 2025 season, Gentry Williams missed the final six games with a shoulder injury that required surgery. That came after an ACL tear in high school and another shoulder injury that limited him to two games in 2024, forcing a medical redshirt. Even this season, he appeared in just six games, logging 10 tackles and two pass breakups before the season-ending injury. He enters the portal with one year of eligibility remaining.

Relationship angle matters here. Georgia defensive backs coach Donte Williams has known Gentry Williams for years. When he was coaching corners at USC, he was heavily involved in recruiting Gentry out of high school. That connection never faded. In 2021, the player openly discussed how close that relationship had become, describing daily conversations that rarely centered on football alone. He emphasized how Donte connected with his family and built trust beyond recruiting pitches. Now, with Donte Williams on Kirby Smart’s staff, that familiarity is resurfacing at the right moment. A source believes Georgia is in a strong position to land the commitment.

This visit also comes on the heels of Georgia’s first portal addition of the cycle. Safety Khalil Barnes, a Clemson transfer, committed after visiting Athens. He will have one year of eligibility remaining and brings proven production. In three seasons with the Tigers, he totaled 139 tackles, seven interceptions, and 6.5 tackles for loss. With JaCorey Thomas heading to the NFL and Kyron Jones missing most of 2025 with a foot injury, he addresses an immediate need while stabilizing the back end. And that’s not the only position to be concerned about for Georgia.

Kirby Smart gets a septuple transfer blow

After losing 20 players last offseason, Georgia is again absorbing early attrition. January 3 alone produced multiple departures. LB Kris Jones, a former 4-star signee who transitioned from inside to outside linebacker, entered the portal after appearing in every game this season. He finished with seven tackles and five QB pressures after redshirting his first year due to a foot injury.

Reserve safety Jaden Harris followed. He preserved a redshirt after transferring from Miami and was viewed internally as depth at safety and STAR. His exit thins an already fluid position group.

OL Nyier Daniels also entered the portal after being dismissed from the program following a November arrest that included multiple charges.

DL Jordan Thomas, a 6’5, 315-pound redshirt freshman, confirmed his transfer plans shortly after.

The exits continued with RB Roderick Robinson entered the portal after totaling 22 rushing yards and catching a one-yard touchdown against Alabama in the SEC Championship Game.

DB Daniel Harris followed after a difficult performance at Tennessee, where he allowed three receptions for 87 yards and two touchdowns in Georgia’s overtime win.

TE Pearce Spurlin, once medically disqualified due to a heart condition before later receiving clearance, also announced his intention to transfer.

Seven losses and one visit that could change the narrative for the better. That is where Georgia stands. The portal rarely waits, and Kirby Smart is clearly not waiting either.