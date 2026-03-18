Kirby Smart Sets NIL Challenge for Georgia Fans to Fulfill Long-Awaited Gameday Wish

Here’s the thing with Georgia football. Fans want alternate uniforms and Kirby Smart couldn’t care less. Or at least, that’s how it’s always sounded. The Bulldogs haven’t worn a true alternate uniform since the end of the 2020 season, when they beat Cincinnati in the Peach Bowl. This time, though, the head coach made his stance clear while making a deal with Dawg Nation.

“For me, it’s been, I focus on the guys playing the game and worry more about winning the game than what you wear,” Kirby Smart said, clearing the narrative about his possible aversion to alternate uniforms. “And that’s been a staple for me.”

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You could expect him to say that. But this time around, he’s ready to strike a deal.

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“I’m so sick of hearing about it, that to be honest with you, if they can triple our subscribers to Glory Glory, I’ll wear the shit,” he added. “So if they want to triple the subs and get it done by G-Day, I’ll be all about it. Y’all get them to do it and I’m in.”

Suddenly, this isn’t just about aesthetics and fulfilling a long awaited wish anymore. It’s tied directly to NIL, fan engagement, and how much the Georgia fanbase is actually willing to invest in the program’s new ecosystem.

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Glory, Glory is Georgia’s latest NIL initiative launched in February. It is a membership-based platform designed to connect fans directly with athletes through marketing opportunities and activations. It’s the next evolution after the Classic City Collective quietly shut down last summer. The pitch is simple. Fans contribute, athletes benefit, and the program gets stronger. Now Kirby Smart has made it more interesting by actually giving fans a chance to get what they’ve been asking for all along.

Recruits have been cycling through Athens, trying on combinations fans only see through leaked photos. Those include blackouts, throwbacks, and all-white uniforms that instantly went viral. One of those recruits is LB Raylen Wilson, who still remembers putting on the all-whites back in 2023. At the time, there was a hint that maybe Georgia would actually roll them out on game day. Unfortunately, it didn’t. Now, there’s a shot to turn things around before G-Day.

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Kirby Smart excited as G-day sets the stage

Georgia has April 18 circled for its annual spring scrimmage. The format will look familiar but the context around it feels very different this year. Kirby Smart made it clear the structure won’t change much. Assuming the roster is healthy, expect the usual setup but the roster itself brings huge changes.

“We’ve got essentially about 40 to 50 new players once you count the signees, th portals, and some of the other guys,” he said. “As we always say, the roster turns over quickly. I’m excited about spring.”

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Between a top-10 recruiting class and nine transfer portal additions, Georgia is going to look new in a lot of spots. And G-Day will be the first real look at how those pieces fit together. The Bulldogs are coming off a 12-2 season, an SEC title, and a CFP loss that still stings. So there’s urgency here. And now, layered on top of that is a fan-driven subplot that stuck. And if Georgia fans actually show up financially, it could lead to the moment this whole uniform saga finally flips. Kirby Smart has drawn the line in subscriptions. Now it’s on the fans.