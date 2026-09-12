Kirby Smart Shares True Feelings About Georgia Tradition That Distracted His Team Into Defensive Blunders

Imagine putting up 70 points on the board, securing a 50-point blowout, and walking straight into a postgame locker room where your head coach is fuming. That is life under Kirby Smart. On September 12, 2026, the second-ranked Georgia Bulldogs dismantled Western Kentucky 70-20 at Sanford Stadium. Yet, Smart sounded less like a winning coach and more like a furious boss calling an emergency meeting.

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The day was supposed to be a historic celebration for the fanbase as Georgia officially hosted its first-ever “Unleashed White Out” game. Breaking decades of traditional home looks, the players hit the field in ice-cold, all-white alternate uniforms, featuring all sorts of white helmets with red and black stripes, clean white jerseys, and white pants.

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The stands matched the energy perfectly, turning the iconic stadium into a blinding sea of white shirts, just like you see from Penn State. Apparently, before kickoff, Kirby Smart warned his players on the SEC Network that they couldn’t let the fresh gear and stadium aesthetic become a major distraction. Spoiler alert: they did, and the head coach was not about to let them forget it.

When reporters asked Smart after the blowout if the beloved white jerseys would make a return in the future, the coach gave the ultimate tough-love response reported by UGA reporter Radi Nabulsi:

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“Kirby Smart calls the WhiteOut a distraction. Said some of his players were distracted. Joked that he hopes they never do it again,” Nabulsi reported.

Not only that, during his post-game press conference, Anthony Dasher reported that when Smart was asked if fans would see the popular white jerseys again anytime soon, he bluntly replied, “If we play like we did in the second half, hell no.”

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Truth be told, Smart was seen visibly frustrated with how his team wrapped up the final quarters of the game. Despite the lopsided scoreboard, he felt his squad lost its edge once the initial excitement wore off.

The first half of the game looked like a JUCO game. Gunner Stockton carved up the Hilltoppers’ secondary. Stockton tied a historic school record by tossing five passing touchdowns to five different targets before the half even ended, propelling the Dawgs to an insane 49-6 lead at the intermission.

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However, once the coaching staff pulled the first-string units to give the reserve players valuable game reps, things went completely off the rails for Kirby’s high standards. The second half turned into an underwhelming display of football that saw the Bulldogs fumble the ball multiple times.

Backup quarterback Ryan Puglisi put up a wild mixed bag, losing a costly fumble that gifted WKU a touchdown. But later redeeming himself with an explosive 70-yard touchdown sprint. The defense also fell into a bit of a lull. Once Georgia went up by 43 points and emptied the bench, the second- and third-string units gave up 14 fourth-quarter points and allowed WKU’s backup quarterback Brock Glenn to look like a superstar on a couple of long drives, giving up two fourth-quarter touchdowns to the Hilltoppers quarterback.

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Apart from that, the Bulldogs were all business from the get-go.

Smart let the media know that the glaring gap in execution between his dominant starters and the backup depth chart is highly alarming. Perhaps that’s the standard he’s holding onto, and no wonder the Bulldogs operate with NFL-level standards, as there’s zero room for complacency under Kirby’s system.

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While it’s normal for standard sports metrics to dip when the bench is emptied, Kirby pointed out that “sloppy” finishes simply will not fly as they transition into grueling SEC conference play.

The Dawgs have a massive road test looming next week against Arkansas, and the coaching staff wants the team completely locked in, rather than daydreaming about their uniform aesthetics.

For what it’s worth, the blowout marked the first time the program scored 70+ points in a game since 1994, showing just how explosive this offense can be. For now, the fresh all-white threads are officially locked away in the closet, and the Dawgs are getting back to old-school, smash-mouth football.