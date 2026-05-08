Kirby Smart Suffers Major Georgia Setback on Thursday

Kirby Smart faces a tough road ahead. Just days after a top defender left for UCLA, Georgia lost another young talent. Wide receiver Aden Starling walked away on Thursday. This double loss suddenly leaves the Bulldogs scrambling to rebuild their 2027 team.

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Aden Starling, who committed to the Bulldogs back in December, decommitted from the program on Thursday and has now reopened his recruitment. Rumors regarding the doubtful state of his commitment began last week, and it has been reported that the three-star recruit is now on the radar of three Southeastern Conference teams.

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“First off, I would like to thank the University of Georgia coaching staff for believing in me and giving me a chance,” Starling wrote on X. “I also want to thank the great fans for all the love and support I received. I deeply appreciate all of it. But after further consideration and deep thought about what’s best for me and my future, I will be de-committing from the University of Georgia. Please respect my decision.”

Starling had been paying visits to campuses even while he was committed to the Bulldogs. Over the months, he has drawn interest from Ole Miss, Missouri, Baylor, Wake Forest, South Carolina, and Kentucky, among others. But the LSU Tigers and Arkansas Razorbacks are the main contenders for the wide receiver, as he has paid visits to both Baton Rouge and Fayetteville recently.

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Per 247Sports‘ Composite ranking, Starling is ranked the No. 814 overall player in the nation, the No. 101 wide receiver, and the No. 106 player from the state of Texas. In his junior season in 2025, the prospect played for Shadow Creek, where he had 31 receptions for 405 yards and seven touchdowns, with an average of 13.1 yards per reception in 11 games.

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Losing a single player is normal in football. But losing two recruits in just one week stops Georgia’s momentum. The real worry for Coach Smart is not about replacing one receiver. It is the sudden drop to only six young players left in their future class.

Aside from Starling, the Bulldogs also lost the commitment of defensive back Jerry Outhouse last week. Out of the blue, the defensive back, who is ranked the 15th best cornerback in the nation, flipped to the UCLA Bruins. Outhouse committed to the Bulldogs in March, snubbing programs like Texas Tech, Florida, and UCLA.

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Following the decommitment of these two, the Bulldogs now have just six commits in the class, with five-star running back Kemon Spell leading the class. The exit of Outhouse leaves the Bulldogs with just Donte Wright as the only cornerback in the class. Offensive tackle Kelsey Adams, offensive lineman Abraham Eisenhower, running back Noah Parker, and offensive tackle Ty Johnson are the other prospects left in the class.

Georgia attempts to flip a commit from an SEC rival

After losing two of their commits within two weeks, the Bulldogs are desperately going after other prospects, including those who are committed to other programs. The Bulldogs have now extended an offer to Tennessee Volunteers QB commit Derrick Baker.

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The quarterback from Milton, Georgia, is ranked the No. 40 QB nationally. He has been committed to the Volunteers since February. However, he received an offer from Georgia after visiting the program in January.

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“I think they go a little slower with the way they do things. Pretty much the person they offer, they want that offer to be committable,” said Baker to 247Sports after visiting Athens. “They want to know that they’ll take them up on that offer. So they definitely want to see me throw again and everything. So they’re coming out for spring and want me to come out for one of their spring practices too.”

The proximity is Georgia’s advantage here. Regardless, Baker has chosen to stick with the Volunteers. As the Bulldogs search for more commits, they must also do well to keep the remaining six players in their fold to avoid a third decommitment.