Kirby Smart Supports Rival SEC Coach as Georgia Nears $20.5M Transfer Portal Decisions

There’s a sense of urgency surrounding college football right now. With the transfer portal opening in 48 hours and elite talent flooding in, the scramble is on, and so is the debate over who can really afford to win in this new era.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On Tuesday, Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian called out the “funny” $20.5 million NIL cap. Programs have already found loopholes to trespass that million-dollar limit, creating an unfair advantage. Undoubtedly, it has created an uneven playing ground with bluebloods flexing their financial muscle. Supporting his fellow SEC coach, Georgia’s Kirby Smart has voiced similar concerns.

“Everybody is taking a different philosophy in how they manage that money,” he said. “It doesn’t seem like everybody is operating under the same premise of numbers.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Ever since the $20.5 million NIL cap was introduced, Kirby Smart hasn’t been shy about expressing his opinion on “pay for play” in college football. He supports athletes being paid for their hard work; however, what he wants is for them to get paid but “not change how they go about their business.”

Currently, Kirby Smart has his QB1 in Gunner Stockton; however, the Dawgs will likely head towards the transfer portal to create a stacked QB room. However, according to ESPN, top signal callers are expecting deals in the $3-4 million range, with some potentially reaching $5 million. Coach believes that student-athletes deserve that cash pie, but at the end of the day, it’s supposed to be NIL.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s supposed to be NIL, and it’s supposed to be revenue share, and sustainability is a big word.”

Barely two days remain before the transfer portal window opens up. Expect stiff competition, but along the competitive lines, the portal has renewed conversations regarding the unequal financial muscle flexed in landing top talent.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

In 2021, the NCAA permitted student-athletes to receive monetary incentives, marking a significant shift from the traditional concept of “amateurism.”

Since then, it has been a game-changer on the recruiting front. But June 2025 saw another shift. Along with seeking development, NIL became a significant factor for the incoming classmen.

ADVERTISEMENT

CFB dodges $20.5 million NIL cap

In June, Judge Claudia Wilken announced a revenue-sharing plan with students, along with a $20.5 million NIL budget. $20 million is already a hefty sum, but is it enough? Steve Sarkisian was brutally honest as he made his opinion crystal clear.

“The funny thing about the salary cap in college football is we actually have one,” Steve Sarkisian stated. “Nobody knows that. Because I don’t think anybody’s adhering to it; there’s no teeth in anything we put forth right now from guidelines in the NCAA.”

The Athletic’s Stewart Mandel’s explainer provides an insightful look at how programs are going beyond the cap.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Say a school promises a player $200,000, and wants to split it between rev-share and the [NIL collective]. But it fears that [the College Sports Commission] won’t approve a $100,000 collective deal, he explains.

The parties agree to the amount verbally, then the collective submits smaller deals throughout the year (for autograph signings, charity appearances, etc.) that eventually add up to the total.”

This isn’t the only way; programs are dodging past the College Sports Commission. CBS regulates the NIL landscape. Deals (with third-party apps) worth more than $600 are reviewed to ensure they serve a “valid business purpose” rather than as a recruiting incentive. But the present picture paints a different tale.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lane Kiffin’s LSU Tigers are reportedly (per The Advocate) prepared for a $25-30 million roster. While Alex Golesh’s USF is “positioned to be closer to $30 million.”

Penn State is another program reportedly going beyond the $20.5 million cap.

“That’s very clearly an institution saying, we don’t give a f—,” the head of a Power 4 collective “with a smaller budget” told Mandel.

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s no denying that NIL will play a part in the upcoming transfer portal.