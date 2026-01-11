Kirby Smart Warned of CFP Team’s Tampering Tactics Adding to Georgia’s RB Woes

Essentials Inside The Story Kirby Smart has lost 11 players to the portal so far.

As per the latest report, Georgia's ace RB may be heading towards the exit.

A Big 10 program is aggressively pursuing the player.

The transfer portal has already been a headache for Kirby Smart. So far, 11 players have exited the program for greener pastures. To make matters worse, a rival’s alleged tampering with a star player is threatening to turn Georgia’s running back woes into a full-blown crisis.

As per a new report, Georgia running back Nate Frazier could enter the portal in the next two to three days if the Bulldogs don’t give him a satisfactory NIL offer. The program pursuing the sophomore RB is none other than Ohio State, which is “exploring some back channels” to land proven starters from the portal.

This will be a shocking development for Georgia. Just from the production standpoint, we have seen what he can do in the backfield. Against Ole Miss, he rushed for 86 yards. Over the course of the season, the RB accumulated 947 rushing yards and 116 receiving yards. That was an improvement on his 2024 season, when he rushed for 2026 yards.

The reason for Frazier’s potential departure from Athens is speculated to be driven by high NIL offers. Although we don’t know the exact amount the ace RB is earning, given his $730,000 NIL value and immense talent, a deal of over $1 million is plausible.

“A really good back can cost you a million. Depends on who wants him,” an SEC coach told Dawg Post.

To prevent Frazier from entering the portal, Kirby Smart may need to offer an upgraded compensation package. We know that Kirby Smart has been reluctant to offer these packages since the beginning of the NIL era. The head coach has consistently emphasized a preference for proven players, rather than handing out pre-commitment mega deals.

“I’ll pay a premium for fire, passion, and energy, because in the market we’re in, there’s a lack of that… I’ve never met a really good player who has money as their primary concern,” Kirby Smart said in April 2025. As a result, it’s unlikely that Smart would cave in to Frazier’s demands.

Yet, the team also doesn’t have an option. Ohio State needs an RB; the program would happily pay the ‘premium.’ Georgia would lose a legacy five-star player whom Kirby Smart himself recruited and developed. Moreover, since Georgia has already lost RB Roderick Robinson in the portal, Frazier’s loss would hurt more.

Why does Ohio State need Nate Frazier?

The January 2026 transfer portal window will be the only opportunity teams will have this year to build their rosters. Consequently, Ohio State’s need for a veteran RB can’t be stressed more. While the program’s freshman sensation, Bo Jackson, has returned, major losses have thinned the depth.

CJ Donaldson, a transfer from WVU, is out of eligibility, and James Peoples officially entered the transfer portal. Redshirt freshman Sam Dixon has also done the same, landing in South Carolina, forcing Ryan Day to rebuild his RB room again. Ohio State has two proven backs in Jackson and Isaiah West. However, they are still young, and a veteran might be needed to lead the team.

“The Buckeyes are in the market for a veteran running back to bolster their depth for 2022,” Eleven Warriors reported.

Frazier becomes a quick fix for Ryan Day. He brings elite athleticism and a five-star recruitment background, along with providing injury insurance in the Big Ten. The question is, will he eventually transfer?