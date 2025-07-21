Kirby Smart Warned of Major Georgia Tech Threat for Elite In-State 2026 Recruit

Kirby Smart’s Georgia pitch is starting to lose its edge, especially with elite in-state talent. On July 15, the Bulldogs took a major hit when 5-star linebacker Tyler Atkinson, the No. 1 LB in the nation out of Grayson (Loganville, GA), shocked everyone by committing to Texas. Just days later, it happened again. Another Georgia-born 5-star, Derrek Cooper — the No. 1 running back from Hollywood — chose the Longhorns on Sunday. And now? Yet another 4-star defensive lineman from the Peach State is trending away. Yes, the warning signs are flashing. So, Georgia’s grip on homegrown talent might be slipping — and fast.

Well, the Peach State is home to one of the hottest names in the 2026 class — four-star defensive lineman Anthony Lonon. A rising star out of Clarke Central High School in Athens, Georgia, Lonon has trimmed his list to two: Georgia and Georgia Tech. His decision drops August 2, and all eyes are on the in-state battle. Okay, Georgia offered him late — on June 3 — but that didn’t stop Lonon from skyrocketing up the charts. Now standing 6-foot-2 and 271 pounds, he’s ranked No. 264 nationally and quickly building buzz as one of the top defenders in the class. On the July 20th episode of Georgia Bulldogs Football on DawgsHQ, insiders Jake Rowe and Rusty Mansell sat down to dive deep into Anthony Lonon’s recruiting saga. And things got real.

Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs are in a tight battle, with Georgia Tech emerging as a serious threat. Mansell didn’t hold back. He said, “Look at the motor going down the field, chasing balls down. I’m just telling you, man. You know, I know what Georgia’s thinking. You want this guy, and you don’t want to play against him, man. And if they don’t get him, he’s going to Georgia Tech. You don’t want—you don’t want a Georgia legacy there. You don’t want a guy like this, because I’m telling you, man, two years from now, this guy’s going to be a freaking problem in college football.” So, it’s clear — the Bulldogs are on high alert. But he didn’t stop there.

Rusty Mansell couldn’t hide his excitement when breaking down Anthony Lonon’s potential. His words came with weight — and a warning. “I’m telling you, this guy—this guy’s a damn—he gets after. I love his motor. He’s big enough, and, he’s just one of those players that Georgia’s gonna take, and they’re gonna be better for it if they get him,” he said. Powerful praise. And a reminder that Lonon isn’t just another recruit — he’s a game-changer in the making. But the reason?

Rusty Mansell didn’t hold back when he talked about Anthony Lonon — and he made it clear: the kid reminds him of Grady Jarrett. That’s no small comparison. “I love what this cat brings to the table, and I know you do too,” said Mansell, fired up. Lonon checked in at 6’2″, 266 pounds in March at MVP Camp, and hit 271 by Georgia’s Dog Night. Mansell saw something familiar. He recalled Jarrett — the undersized state champ wrestler, who worked out for Georgia at just 6’0.5″, 255 pounds. Everyone passed. Clemson didn’t. And the rest is history. So, Mansell’s tone was clear: if Georgia doesn’t act fast on Lonon, it could be déjà vu all over again.

Following that, Rusty Mansell couldn’t stop raving about Anthony Lonon’s explosiveness. He pointed to the tape — the tackles for loss, the constant backfield disruption — and called it what it is: a one-year takeover. “This isn’t a four-year take. This is one year, Jake,” stated Mansell. And “That first step is so damn quick,” pointed out Rusty Mansell, calling it the kind of explosiveness that kills third-and-short drives in an instant. But there’s a real reason behind his edge.

Is Anthony Lonon emerging as a top target for Kirby Smart?

Anthony Lonon Jr. isn’t just making waves, he’s carrying a football legacy. Yup, his father, Anthony Lonon Sr., once lined up at TE for Screven County and now helps coach at Clarke Central, where his son has become the anchor of the defense. That deep-rooted football IQ is hard to miss. Lonon Jr. brings a blend of technique, and tenacity that feels years beyond his class. As Rusty Mansell put it best, stating, “This guy is more of a game wrecker.” Now, with explosive instincts and a nonstop motor, he’s exactly the kind of defensive disruptor Kirby Smart builds championships around.

Following that, Rusty Mansell broke down the moment Lonon’s recruitment skyrocketed—after a verified camp appearance. “I needed to get a measurement… Then he comes and works out, and I see him in person. I was like, ‘Damn, he’s big enough,'” recalled Mansell. So, Lonon isn’t just built for the trenches—he thrives there. And with his legacy still unfolding, the buzz is only growing. If Georgia seals the deal, it won’t just be a big win—it might be one of the smartest plays of the entire 2026 class.

So, Rusty Mansell didn’t mince words when drawing a powerful parallel. He looked back on a moment with Dan Lanning during the recruitment of Chaz Chambliss. “Rusty, this guy’s tape is too good. I don’t want to play against this guy,” Lanning had said to him. Turns out, Lanning was spot on—Chambliss became a two-year starter at Georgia, known for his grit and impact in the trenches. Fast forward to now, and Mansell sees that same fire in Anthony Lonon. In short: The message was clear—trust the tape, and in Lonon’s case, it doesn’t just speak.