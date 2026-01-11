Kirby Smart Wastes No Time to Keep Gunner Stockton Happy After Sad Tre Richardson News

Kirby Smart ended the regular season staring at a near-empty wide receiver room, and just when Georgia fans thought help was on the way, Tre Richardson ripped that hope away. After visiting Athens, the Vanderbilt transfer stunned the Dawgs by committing to Louisville. But Kirby Smart fired back almost immediately, locking in a 3-star in-state WR, making it clear that Gunner Stockton’s future isn’t being left to chance.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Kirby Smart has landed wide receiver Dallas Dickerson, who announced his commitment to the Bulldogs on Saturday, Jan. 10. The three-star playmaker made it official on IG, choosing to continue his career in Athens after being released from his letter of intent with Kentucky earlier in the week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dickerson starred at North Oconee, grew up close to Sanford Stadium, and helped Tyler Aurandt in leading the Titans to a remarkable 52-3 run that included four straight region titles and a state championship. He signed with Kentucky back in December, but everything changed when the Wildcats hired a new head coach, Will Stien.

Ole Miss and Florida both made strong pushes, but a return visit to Athens sealed the deal.

“I am going to Georgia, and this feels like a dream coming true,” Dickerson said. “I grew up watching the Dawgs. It’s also great that I get the opportunity to play with two high school teammates.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ve dreamed of playing for Georgia since I was a kid, and I love Coach Smart. How he runs the program is something I really like. I love the fact that everything that I’ve heard about the team has always been positive; for instance, in the locker room or outside of the field, or in the classroom.”

The Georgia Bulldogs have had a great 2025 season. The team ended the regular season standing at the top of the table, but lost at the Sugar Bowl.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The average height of the Dawgs’ Wide Receivers is around 6’0″ and 6’2″, and around 180lbs to 200lbs. Dickerson, being 6-foot-1 and 180lbs, makes him a suitable player in the Bulldogs roster. Adding to the apt height and weight, he is packed with great developmental potential and a track speed of 10.36 in the 100 meters.

In the wake of uncertainty, Smart locked down a hometown talent who believes in the program and culture. And in a moment where Georgia needed stability, Smart made sure the program didn’t sit still.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kirby Smart fires back after Tre Richardson’s miss

It was painful to lose Tre Richardson because Georgia needed him. After Zachariah Branch headed to the NFL, Kirby Smart zeroed in on the Vanderbilt transfer as someone who could step in and stretch the field immediately.

Richardson’s trip to Athens on January 6 gave the Dawgs a sense of momentum, as if they were going to solidify a receiving room that had suddenly become depleted. It was only then that Geargio took a huge blow, via the transfer portal. Richardson’s commitment to Louisville was shocking to Georgia.

The sting of losing Richardson is understandable, given he was Vanderbilt’s entire offense, a serious threat who hauled in 46 passes for 806 yards and seven touchdowns while also providing elite special teams value as the SEC’s second-best kick returner.

ADVERTISEMENT

Georgia was chasing a proven and explosive piece that their offense was missing. Gunner Stockton leaned heavily on Zachariah Branch this season. Branch’s 81 catches and school-record usage gave Georgia easy yards and rhythm. Without him, the room is full of talent but short on experience.

That’s where Dallas Dickerson comes in. Kirby Smart didn’t replace Richardson, but he answered the moment, rebuilding a receiver room that’s still searching for its next star while quietly laying the groundwork for the future.