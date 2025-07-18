Kirby Smart’s Coaching Approach Could Expose Georgia to Major SEC Threats: Josh Pate

Georgia had a robust period under Kirby Smart’s leadership. Two national championships, three SEC championship titles, and six SEC Eastern Division Titles, not to forget the GOAT-ed undefeated 2022 season. 15-0, ranking in a .847 winning percentage in his tenure with the Bulldogs. And, yes, the industry took note as he ranked in the SEC Coach of the Year title, that too thrice!

But losses to Alabama and Notre Dame left an upsetting impression, with the 2025 season bringing in its own set of unsettling questions. But why? Kirby boasts an impressive overall coaching record of 105-19. So, what is it that has cast doubt over the upcoming season? The answer lies in the current line-up of players. With Carson Beck’s departure to the Hurricanes and the 13 players lost to the NFL draft, coupled with an inexperienced QB element, Georgia is treading on a tight rope.

On Friday (July 18), in a conversation with Cade Cubelic, Josh Pate gave his insights on the Georgia situation. Cade talked about the Bulldogs’ ability to inject blunt force against their competitors, which they believe will work against their opponents. To which Pate observed. “So it’s very, very popular, as you just listen to the echoes around this place for people to talk about how they couldn’t run the ball last year, defensive production a little bit off. I highly doubt that that is their terminal flaw two years in a row. If you know terminal flaws relative there.”

He further went on. “You ask him (Kirby Smart), what’s the biggest fundamental difference right now, as opposed to the teams you had a few years ago? He said, ‘My nucleus is second-year players. That’s my nucleus.’ We used to just be baptizing them in their second year, three or four years ago.” Bulldogs are set to face the Longhorns, Ole Miss, and Alabama in the upcoming season. Pate further went on to add. “But if they’re undone, I think it’s that they look dominant at times, and then every game out of the ones they lose, you can go back in and say, critical bust, or small mismatch I saw, and that’s the difference in a 14-point swing in the game. That’s what bit us.”

Not just today, Pate had expressed his concerns regarding Georgia last month as well, where he put across his take with, “I bought Georgia to miss at +198.” And the reasons he stated were a tough schedule and an unproven QB. Last month, analyst Cousin Shane also put forth his take on Georgia making it up to the natty. He put the Bulldogs on 7.5 on a scale from 1 to 10. “7.5 is where I’m at; I mean, just crazy shit happens in the playoffs. I mean, we’ve got a quarterback. Look, just quarterback situation.” But Georgia is still not decided on its starting quarterback. Although no doubt Kirby Smart approves of Stockton’s leadership qualities but is it enough to land the QB1 role?

Gunner Stockton and QB1 debate heats up at Georgia

The 2025 season is just around the corner, with less than 50 days when the Bulldogs go against the Marshall Thundering Herd, and yet the QB1 debate is still up in the air. After Carson’s departure, Gunner Stockton was touted as the new QB1. Or so we thought till recently. In the 2024 season, Gunner Stockton stepped up for an injured Carson and finished with 45 completions for 440 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. His athletic prowess was duly noted during the CFB quarterfinal at the Sugar Bowl against Notre Dame, though the Bulldogs lost to the Irish. “He went in against a top defense in the country in one of the biggest games of the season and performed well for a guy that had not gotten a lot of reps with the (starters),” as Kirby Smart put it. ” So I thought he handled that moment well, and he taught a lot of our young players that you’ve got to be prepared and ready.”

And Smart has been very vocal, praising Stockton’s leadership qualities. But that doesn’t mean he is going to hand over to him the QB1 role. But, the 6’1, 215-pound QB needs to compete with Ryan Puglisi. “Ryan is doing awesome, too. Ryan and [Stockton] are going to be competing for everything they do. Gunner knows he’s got to go out and play well,” Smart said.

Analyst Paul Finebaum bluntly stated his underconfidence in Stockton. “I’m not confident in Gunner Stockton. I sat with Kirby a couple of weeks ago, and he acted like he was, but I’d like to give him a lie detector test. Carson Beck had his faults, but I’d much rather have him than Gunner Stockton,” as he put it.

But on the flip side, Georgia’s 2025 recruiting season was a big hit. Smart landed the coveted Jared Curtis and others. The recruiting class successfully ranked second in the national rankings, ranking 77% blue chips in its 30 commits. So, as the Bulldogs prepare to open against Marshall, one question remains: Has Georgia’s championship window narrowed, or are we just underestimating Kirby Smart all over again?