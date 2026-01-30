Kirby Smart’s Former Georgia Staffer Lands Coaching Role at $7.5B NFL Franchise

Georgia isn’t just a school known for producing NFL talent, but also for producing coaches for the pros. One of Kirby Smart’s coaches, who was part of a national title-winning season with the Bulldogs, reportedly landed an NFL job, joining the Buffalo Bills’ AFC East rival.

Jahmile Addae, former Georgia DBs coach, is now the Miami Dolphins’ cornerbacks coach. Addae, who was the Bills’ DBs coach last season, has extensive experience across college programs like Miami, Georgia, West Virginia, Minnesota, and Arizona, and was co-defensive coordinator at West Virginia in 2020. His most notable work was with the Bulldogs.

In 2021, Addae served as the DBs coach at Georgia under Kirby Smart and helped the Bulldogs win their first national title in over 40 years. However, his time in Athens only lasted a year. He spent the next two seasons at Miami as the DBs coach before jumping to the NFL, joining the Buffalo Bills as the cornerbacks coach. Now, he has taken over the same role with the Miami Dolphins, valued at $7.5 billion.

If you take a look at Addae’s career path, he’s never had an extended stay at a program or franchise for very long. The longest he has been with any team is three years with Cincinnati and Arizona.

This move for Jahmile Addae followed the Bills’ firing of Sean McDermott and promotion of OC Joe Brady as his replacement. Since the Dolphins are also in the midst of a coaching change after firing Mike McDaniel, Addae made the jump to the Dolphins to be a part of Jeff Hafley’s staff.

Addae could help recover Miami’s secondary, which had a hard hit this past season. While Addae’s Bills ranked 7th in opponent passer rating at 79.8 and 4th in completion percentage allowed at 59.7, the Dolphins hit rock bottom at 72.2.

Addae isn’t the only Kirby Smart assistant in the NFL coaching changes, as Todd Monken became the Browns’ head coach.

Todd Monken becomes the Browns’ new head coach

On January 28, the Cleveland Browns announced Todd Monken as their new head coach. He’s the latest former Kirby Smart assistant from Georgia to land a head coaching job in the NFL. Monken previously served as a head coach at Southern Miss and was the offensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens for the last three seasons. This is his first head coaching role in the NFL.

Todd spent three seasons with Georgia as the offensive coordinator and was a part of the back-to-back national title-winning side in 2021 and 2022. He also developed Heisman Trophy finalist QB Stetson Bennett, who threw 27 touchdowns and rushed for 10 touchdowns.

“Part of the reason I went to Georgia, one of the main reasons, was because of culture,” he said after being hired by the Ravens. “Head coach, winning, really good on defense. Obviously, trying to find a way to do it better on offense. I thought that was a parallel that I thought fit me.”

Monken will be joining the handful of former Smart assistants who are now serving as head coaches across collegiate and NFL teams, including Mel Tucker, Sam Pittman, Shane Beamer, Dan Lanning, Fran Brown, Dell McGee, and Scott Cochran. However, he’s the first one to take over the NFL coaching role.