Kirby Smart’s 4-Star Georgia Prospect Nearly Confirms College Destination Amid 3 SEC Powerhouses’ Push

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart appears to be pretty close to landing a major 2027 recruit. Reports claim that a four-star edge prospect has nearly confirmed his commitment to the Bulldogs despite pressure from three other SEC rivals. Following a 28-player 2026 class, Smart’s focus is now on building the 2027 class, with the standout rusher making a strong impression on junior day in Athens.

According to On3’s Chad Simmons, Georgia’s target Justin Weeks confirmed that the Kirby Smart-led program is on top of his list. He stated that everything stood out at Athens, and every visit made him feel good, and for that, Weeks credited the coaches.

“The atmosphere was amazing as always,” Weeks said, per On3 Chad Simmons. “Coach Diribe greeting me right away stood out. Talking to Coach Smart twice showed me a lot. Learning about the program, talking about personal things, and even the trivia games stood out. Georgia is still tops on my list. They always make me feel good about them.”

Imago May 2, 2025, Cumberland, Ga, USA: University of Georgia Head Football Coach, Kirby Paul Smart, watches the Los Angeles Dodgers play against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park in Cumberland, GA. The Dodgers defeat the Braves 2-1. Cumberland USA – ZUMAa161 20250502_aaa_a161_244 Copyright: xWalterxG.xArcexSr.x

Justin Weeks is in his junior season at Douglasville High School in Douglas County, Georgia. He is the 22nd-ranked DL nationally and 23rd overall prospect in Georgia. The Bulldogs hosted him multiple times and remained the top contender on Justin Weeks’ list.

“Georgia has always stood out to me. Coach Diribe recruits me, and we talk a lot,” Weeks said during his last visit. “He talks to my family, too. We talk about my game, how I can improve, and my development. How they go about practice, how competitive they are, and the standard they hold themselves to is a level I want to compete at.”

He now holds 30 scholarships from some of the powerhouse schools across the country. While three SEC teams are still pushing their limits to land a commitment, Georgia remains in the driver’s seat.

Other SEC programs in contention for Justin Weeks besides Georgia

According to the rival industry ranking, South Carolina, Auburn, and Florida are the other SEC programs, providing tough competition for Justin Weeks’ commitment. Based on the Rivals’ ranking, the Gamecocks have a 35% chance of landing a commitment, while Georgia is in the second-best position with 15.7%. The Auburn Tigers offered him in September 2024 and have the third-best chance for Weeks with 13.5%. On the other hand, the Gators have also been in contention since November 2024, and they now have a 5.9% chance at Weeks.

However, none were featured in the list of Weeks’ final four. And according to Weeks’ recent comments, he appears to have passed on the offers from South Carolina, Auburn, and Florida. He himself has indicated that his focus has narrowed to a different set of schools.

The edge prospect revealed, “Georgia, Ohio State, Notre Dame, and Texas A&M are the four that really do that for me,” he said. With the contention on the rise, and Georgia being the first name on his list, Weeks sets his sights on announcing his decision this summer.

“I want to commit in June or July after I take my official visits,” Justin Weeks added. “I want to go somewhere that feels like home… A place where the people will do anything for me, as my family would. I want to compete for championships.”

With the Bulldogs in the pace-setter position, it would be no surprise if the defensive lineman chose Georgia over the other schools. Kirby Smart’s quest to bring Justin Weeks is similar to the time when he was looking to sign Mykel Williams in 2022. It remains to be seen if the Bulldogs HC is successful in landing Weeks’ commitment, but in the meantime, let us know your thoughts in the comments below.