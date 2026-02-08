Kirby Smart’s Georgia Already Rolling Out Offers to 2029 Class Via WR Coach

Kirby Smart has never been shy about his recruiting mindset. While others obsess over the portal for quick fixes, Georgia keeps leaning on high school recruiting, relationship-building, and patience. The Bulldogs already have six commits in the 2027 class and two more lined up for 2028. Now, they’re already fishing in the 2029 pool.

Kirby Smart’s long-game mindset showed up on February 7 when Class of 2029 WR Colton Laisure took to X to announce an offer from Georgia after a conversation with WRs coach James Coley. The 6’2, 185-pound Sullivan East High School standout from Bluff City, Tennessee, already holds offers from Miami, USF, Colorado State, Texas State, and more. According to On3 Rivals projections, Eastern Kentucky currently sits as the favorite at 11.3%.

Colton Laisure is now the 17th player Georgia has offered in the 2029 class. The receiver room alone accounts for six of those offers, including another Tennessee standout in Battle Ground Academy’s Maddox Porter. Coley is a big reason WRs find Athens interesting. He’s been part of Kirby Smart’s inner circle since the head coach arrived in 2016.

Coley, a long-time member of Smart’s inner circle, brings a wealth of experience, having coordinated offenses at both Georgia and Miami. He has also developed NFL draft picks like Isaiah McKenzie and Javon Wims during his previous stint in Athens, and worked with the Miami Dolphins.

Now, extending this 2029 offer ties directly back to Kirby Smart’s trademark style. After Georgia beat Tennessee in 2022, his philosophy of high school recruiting and not the portal paid dividends.

“A bunch of the kids that love this place,” he said at the time.

Georgia went on to claim its second straight national title because of the blue-chip recruiting classes that stayed, developed, and became pros. Kirby Smart didn’t hide his distaste for players chasing paychecks without embracing the grind. You might still see him using the portal, but it’s only to fill real needs.

Despite missing out on the ultimate prize, Georgia is still the standard in the SEC, going 36-6 over the last three seasons. Their No. 1 2024 recruiting class included more than 10% of the nation’s top 100 prospects. Most of those players are now entering their third year, including RB Nate Frazier in 2026. This season will test whether Kirby Smart’s blueprint still produces the best team in the country.

While 2029 seems distant, Smart’s immediate focus is already solidifying future classes, as demonstrated by the major strides Georgia is making on the 2027 recruiting trail.

Kirby Smart continues to push for 2027

That confidence was on full display during Georgia’s February 1 recruiting weekend, when 25 elite prospects from the 2027 and 2028 classes descended on Athens for Junior Day. Many 5-star players walked away impressed, and the payoff came fast.

Kirby Smart was able to land the No. 1 RB in the 2027 class. Kemon Spell committed just hours after his visit. He may have missed five games last season, but still posted 1,755 rushing yards and 28 TDs as a junior, and now, Spell is the first 5-star in the Bulldogs’ 2027 class after reopening his recruitment following coaching changes at Penn State.

Georgia also impressed with 5-star OT Mark Matthews, the No. 2 overall prospect nationally. There’s no commitment yet, but the Bulldogs clearly left an impression. With six commits already locked in, Georgia’s 2027 class ranks No. 2 nationally. It’s early, but Kirby Smart is already ahead of schedule.