Kirby Smart’s Georgia Deals Tough Blow to Ohio State on Monday

Kirby Smart’s Georgia proves once again why they are the hottest recruiting beds, landing their first five-star commit for their 2027 class. This time, it came right under the nose of Ryan Day’s Ohio State, as the Buckeyes have been chasing him since the last cycle.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

According to On3’s Hayes Fawcett, Ohio State’s five-star RB target Kemon Spell committed to Georgia. The 5-foot-10, 210-pound Spell is the No. 1-ranked running back prospect of the 2027 class and the No. 3 overall prospect nationally. He chose the Bulldogs over Penn State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Miami.

“It’s a great school, great program,” Spell told DawgsHQ. “They’re great at football. As soon as I got the offer, they showed me love right off the rip. That’s something I always look for when I go places.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Spell, during his sophomore season, rushed 1,681 yards for 24 touchdowns, carrying the ball 157 times. He carried the momentum this past season, totaling over 1,500 all-purpose yards for 23 touchdowns through his first six games for McKeesport.

This is a developing story…