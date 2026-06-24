Kirby Smart’s Georgia Flips 1141-YD WR From Penn State

Penn State secured a verbal commitment from four-star 2027 WR Jamir Dean early in May. And PSU held Dean’s commitment until Georgia entered the race with the aim of a potential flip. Despite that, Dean finished his OV to Athens without giving a pledge to the Bulldogs, and he even took his official visit to the Nittany Lions a week later. However, in the end, PSU lost this recruitment race. Jamir Dean’s 1141-yard junior season made him a prize recruit. Georgia saw it differently from Penn State.

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Dean committed to Kirby Smart’s Georgia on June 15, as reported by On3‘s Hayes Fawcett. But before making this decision, following his OV to Georgia on the weekend of May 19, the 4-star WR was ready to flip. “Just going down to Georgia and seeing everything with my own eyes, I knew I would fit in perfectly,” said Dean, as reported by Top Tier Georgia on June 23.

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It’s a big achievement for Kirby Smart and Georgia as they extended an offer to the 2027 WR prospect on May 6 and got a commitment from him just a month later. The Bulldogs’ WR coach James Coley’s recruiting pitch, along with the program’s vision, helped to change Dean’s mindset while he had already cleared his reasoning for choosing Matt Campbell’s PSU.

Penn State firmly remained in the recruitment race for the 4-star WR since February 2026. The Nittany Lions got a solid chance to convince him during his official visit on June 5. And the intriguing part is that Jamir Dean’s interest in the Lions was so strong that he even used his social media to help them recruit targeted prospects. But predictions favored Georgia with a 92.9% chance via Rivals’ RPM, and the WR finally chose the Bulldogs.

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Losing Dean to Georgia was a big blow for PSU following elite talents like Zachary Gleason and Semajay Robinson’s commitment flips. Like Gleason and Robinson, Dean was swayed by an in-person visit to another program, a pattern in PSU’s recent recruiting losses. However, the Lions didn’t slow down and turned its attention to top-tier receivers like Deshawn Hall and Khalil Taylor.

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Dean’s pledge to Georgia raised the Bulldogs’ 2027 cycle total commitment number to 15. As a receiver, his commitment was second for Georgia in this class. The addition of the 4-star WR will help Kirby Smart’s program boost offensive strength next season because he’ll add depth to Georgia’s receiver room.

Last season, Dean recorded 34 receptions for 590 yards at Alcoa High in Tennessee as a junior. Besides this, he has prowess in basketball with 1,000 points. He is also outstanding in track and field. However, Georgia’s hunting wasn’t limited to Dean; they flipped another 2027 prospect just three days before his commitment.

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Flip season continues for Georgia.

Georgia flipped a 4-star 2027 OT, Kennedee Jackson, from Florida. He committed to the Gators on June 2 following his May 29 official visit. While he wasn’t ready for any OV after choosing Florida, he took a visit to the Bulldogs on June 5, and that sealed the deal. Even the 2027 OT prospect spoke about it.

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“At first, I wasn’t going to go on a visit, but they convinced me, and I went on a visit. They answered all the missing pieces and showed much love and expressed that I was a priority there,” said Jackson to DawgNation in June 2026.

Coming off a 2025 season, where Georgia won an SEC title against Alabama and finished the campaign with a 12-2 record, they have enough selling points to attract future recruits. Now, we will see which programs lose their elite commitments to Georgia with Kirby Smart’s strong push for building the 2027 class.