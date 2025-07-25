Kirby Smart’s Georgia Gets Promising Update in Bid to Flip 290LB Florida Commit

Flip season never really ends anymore in college football. But this summer, Kirby Smart might just be cooking something big in the trenches. Georgia’s 2026 recruiting class has firepower, a 5-star QB, a future NFL TE, and a stockpiled secondary. But one glaring gap remains and that’s the offensive tackle. The Dawgs have just one commitment at that position (4-star Ekene Ogboko) and that’s a thin margin. But things are about to heat up.

You know what Kirby Smart once said? “You could lose one any time, and you got to have a second guy ready, and that’s been a challenge in recent years.” He wasn’t just talking hypotheticals, he was forecasting exactly this. And this time, it’s Billy Napier‘s turn to be concerned.

A fresh report from On3’s Jeremy Johnson, shared by Dawg Recruiting on X on July 23, has tossed the fuel on the speculation fire. “Georgia is making a strong push to flip 4-star OT Tyler Chukuyem from Florida… Chukuyem is open to what the Dawgs have to offer. The 6’6” OT from Douglasville, GA is expected to make it to Athens for a visit this fall.” Kirby Smart isn’t about to let this homegrown talent slip away without a fight.

At 6’6, 290-pounds, Tyler Chukuyem is a menace at the O-line. The South Pauling HS standout has been locked in with Florida since mid June right after his OV. He’s a Top-100 national recruit, the fourth O-lineman for the Gators, and the hype of a high-upside prospect that Georgia can’t afford to watch dominate in Gainesville. Especially when he’s from its own backyard. So this isn’t a done deal for Billy Napier. The Bulldogs are still in the game. “I’m going to hear out what Georgia has to say,” the prospect said. But there’s one thing to note. Interestingly, Kirby Smart hasn’t offered yet. No offer, no visit, just interest and vibes as of now. But that could change fast.

Georgia is no stranger to losing commits either. 5-star LB Tyler Atkinson and DL James Johnson flipped to Texas. Even Derrek Cooper jumped ship after just five days in the fold. So no, this recruiting class isn’t bulletproof. But it still ranks No. 2 nationally with 30 commits and adding Tyler Chukuyem would keep the Dawgs in striking distance of that No. 1 spot that USC holds. So how does Kirby Smart compete with the NIL tidal wave that’s flipped recruiting on its head?

Kirby Smart chooses brotherhood over money bags

While Texas Tech is handing out record-setting revenue share deals and USC is dropping bags for elite talent, Georgia’s recruiting blueprint feels almost nostalgic. The Redshirt Raiders threw millions at OT Felix Ojo with a $5.1 million rev-share deal while the Trojans lured TE Mark Bowman with a $5M payday. In a world where the price of a high school commitment is reaching NFL rookie contract territory, Kirby Smart is doubling down on something that can’t be deposited and that’s trust.

Georgia’s message remains old school. “We sell relationships over transactions,” Kirby Smart said at SEC Media Days. “We think the relationship still wins out, because the relationship allows you to push people and demand excellence. And we’re going to continue to do that at Georgia.” That’s why 5-star QB Jared Curtis, valued at $1.8M in NIL, chose UGA over Oregon this spring.

The 2026 No. 1 QB’s projected freshman-year earnings with the Bulldogs is around $750,000. That’s just a fraction of what players like Ojo or Bowman are pulling in. But maybe it’s the tightest bond. As for Tyler Chukuyem, he might be the next believer in that bond. And if Georgia finally puts pen to paper on an offer, the Dawgs could be flipping more than just pancakes this fall.