Kirby Smart’s Georgia in Hunt For No.1 Athlete on Transfer Portal

For Kirby Smart’s Georgia, the fight for next season’s championship isn’t just on the field; it’s in the high-stakes war for the transfer portal’s top prize. While preparing for the postseason, Georgia’s front office is simultaneously eyeing Auburn’s transfer wide receiver to fuel next year’s title run.

As per Dawg Recruiting reports, the No. 1 player in the portal, Cameron Coleman, has become a significant target for Kirby Smart and his team. This Phenix City, Alabama, four-star prospect was on the Bulldogs’ list since the recruiting period, and they even offered him back in 2024. However, he ultimately chose Auburn over all other top teams.

After his second season at Auburn, Coleman plans to enter the portal despite the heavy interest from Alex Golesh and the staff in retaining him.

Following Auburn’s last two games against Georgia, Kirby Smart was seen with Coleman after both games. This increased the likelihood that he would move to Georgia. Additionally, according to Dawg Recruiting reports, his brother, Bobby Coleman, even visited Georgia, further underscoring the interest.

Now, with drafts approaching, the Bulldogs are expected to lose many wide receivers like Noah Thomas, Colbie Young, Dillon Bell, and Cole Speer. Therefore, adding a transfer player with experience will enhance their team’s depth.

Coleman can be a perfect fit for the program. As he finished the season, he led Auburn with 708 receiving yards and five of its 11 touchdown catches. In 23 games with Auburn, he racked up 1,306 yards and 13 touchdowns on 93 catches.

Georgia and even Texas A&M are in the mix to add Cam Coleman to their program. He was already a committed player to the Aggies until Jimbo Fisher was fired from the program, which forced him to flip to Auburn. Now, he is doing the same after Hugh Freeze’s firing.

This makes his mindset pretty clear that he needs a reliable leader, and who’s better than back-to-back championship-winning coach Kirby Smart?

Similar to what Georgia aims for, Ohio State landed quarterback Justin Fields, the No. 2-ranked transfer in the 2019 cycle, from Georgia.

Fields was an immediate success, going 20-2 as a starter, winning the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year award twice, and leading the Buckeyes to the College Football Playoff in both his seasons as the starting quarterback. Georgia’s fairytale ending rests on smart recruitment.

However, one thing that might not work in Georgia’s favor is the kind of price tag that will come with signing Cam Coleman. As the No. 1 player in the portal, he may demand a substantial NIL amount, potentially $5-$6 million, and many schools, such as Michigan and Texas Tech, will be willing to pay it.

Notably, Kirby Smart’s Georgia, which doesn’t pay players’ large contracts, might find itself in a challenging position. Alongside Coleman, Georgia is also eyeing another WR target.

Kirby Smart’s Georgia might add a top portal guy

Another target is UAB’s wide receiver Iverson Hooks, a senior who has entered the portal with one year of eligibility left. He earned second-team all-conference honors in the American Conference for his solid 2025 season.

On top of that, his on-field record adds to the hype even more. Hooks recorded 72 receptions for 927 yards and seven touchdowns, and led UAB in all three major receiving categories. He is a highly sought-after prospect in the transfer portal. He signed with them as a three-star prospect in the 2022 class.

Then, Hooks redshirted his first season before suffering a season-ending injury that cut his redshirt freshman campaign to three games in 2023. Despite the setback, he recorded 14 catches for 179 yards and a touchdown over 12 games the following season before his breakout 2025 season.

Now, as per On3’s Pete Nakos, teams like LSU, Florida, Arkansas, Florida State, and Auburn, along with Georgia, are the schools to watch for Iverson Hooks.

With multiple top-tier programs in pursuit, Hooks’ decision will be a significant indicator of the shifting power dynamics within the SEC recruiting landscape.