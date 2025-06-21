Kirby Smart’s Georgia Learns Major Recruitment News as 2026 Target Nears Commitment in Four Days

Kirby Smart is at it again in Athens, and the Georgia Bulldogs are absolutely piling up talent. They’ve already snagged 18 commitments for their 2026 class, putting them at No. 3 in the SEC and No. 6 nationwide. Their big get is five-star quarterback Jared Curtis, the crown jewel of this recruiting haul. With twelve four-stars and four three-stars also on board, they’re not even close to being finished. Word on the street is that another huge commitment might drop as early as Tuesday.

Standing 6-foot-6 and weighing 245 pounds, this edge rusher from Valdosta High School is turning heads. And Georgia is now climbing to the top of his board, and it’s easy to see why.

The Bulldogs’ track record and NFL pipeline have caught his eye. He sees next-level potential in Athens. But don’t count Florida out just yet. The Class of 2026 recruit has taken OVs to both Georgia and the Gators, making it a true SEC battle. He also holds offers from East Carolina, Georgia State, and Florida Atlantic, but the real tug-of-war is between the Dawgs and the Gators.

Georgia may be just four days away from landing that big name. On June 20, insider Jeff Sentell reported that three-star defensive lineman Corey Howard took his OV to Athens—and left with a decision on his mind. Originally set to commit on Friday, Howard hit the pause button and pushed his announcement to Tuesday, June 24. That’s a good sign for the Dawgs. After the visit, he dropped a major update about Georgia that turned heads.

He posted, “HAD A GOOD TIME PUTTING IN SOME WORK WITH COACH SCOTT AND COACH DIRIBE @shelton_felton @We_R_Dawgnation.” That’s not just a recap—it’s a hint. So, the energy in Athens clearly made an impact. Now, with just days to go until his decision, the buzz is building fast. Kirby Smart and the Dawgs could be closing in on another future star for their 2026 class.

And why not Georgia? Corey Howard is the definition of versatile. He dominates on the defensive line—and handles punting duties—for Valdosta High. That kind of athletic range isn’t easy to find. Ranked No. 79 in Georgia by 247Sports, Howard is flying under the radar, but not for long. The Bulldogs already dipped into Valdosta with four-star safety Todd Robinson in the 2025 class. Now, they’re looking to double up. The connection is there. The fit is real. And the door is wide open for Smart to strike again.

Well, Georgia made its move early this spring, offering Corey Howard and quickly rising up his list. Now, the Bulldogs are firmly in the mix for the in-state player. Although his commitment is still up in the air, momentum is shifting toward Athens. Meanwhile, Kirby Smart just landed a massive win with an elite offensive tackle joining the 2026 class. The Bulldogs are stacking stars, and Howard could be next.

Did Kirby Smart just land another big one?

Georgia just scored big in the trenches. 4-star offensive tackle Ekene Ogboko, one of the top linemen in the 2026 class, has committed to the Bulldogs. The 6-foot-6, 270-pound force out of Durham, North Carolina, chose Georgia over heavy hitters like Florida, Clemson, and Notre Dame. So, this commitment isn’t just a win—it’s a statement. Even better? He’s joining family.

Ekene will suit up alongside his older brother, Nnamdi Ogboko, who’s already making noise on Georgia’s defensive line. So, the Dawgs just got bigger, better, and stronger for the future.

After missing out on some early targets, Georgia bounced back in a big way by landing four-star OT Ekene Ogboko. Kirby Smart made him a priority—and it paid off. Ogboko brings elite size, polished technique, and rare versatility. With Georgia’s O-line depth still in flux, he’s a legit contender for early snaps in the future. He becomes the fourth top-50 recruit to join the Dawgs’ 2026 class, alongside QB Curtis and DBs Zechariah Fort and Justice Fitzpatrick. So, this is a major win in the trenches.

Ekene Ogboko checks every box—size, power, and sharp footwork. Scouts love his upside, and Georgia fans should too. He’s built to be a multi-year starter and future NFL Draft pick. His ability to play either tackle spot adds serious value in the trenches. However, family played a big role in his choice, with his brother Nnamdi already suiting up for the Dawgs. But it wasn’t just bloodlines—Georgia’s proven track record of sending linemen to the league sealed the deal. “They made it clear I was a priority,” said Ekene. “I wanted a place that can get me to the league, and Georgia does that.”

Now, the question is—can Kirby Smart’s pitch work its magic again and land Corey Howard on June 24? All eyes are on Athens to see if the Dawgs can seal the deal.