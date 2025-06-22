Kirby Smart’s Georgia Makes Move for 2027 Recruit After Nearing Commitment for Major Prospect

June is sizzling, and so is Kirby Smart’s recruiting momentum. Georgia isn’t just focused on 2026—the Dawgs are already turning heads for the 2027 class. Smart’s been busy at camps, checking out new talent. Quarterback Teddy Jarrard, a four-star prospect, already has an offer. On the outside, Gavin Honore—a speedy 5-foot-10 wideout from Mater Dei—didn’t need much convincing. One visit. One commitment. That’s all it took. On defense—keep an eye on edge rusher LaDamion Guyton. Just when you thought you had the list, here’s another must-watch.

This time, it’s a raw but promising defensive lineman who’s caught their eye. At 6-5, 245 pounds, he’s not the biggest name or the highest-rated—yet. But what he lacks in buzz, he makes up for in grit. As a sophomore, he suited up for 10 games, racking up 16 tackles and five for loss. He even notched a sack in his first year on varsity. His team went 15-1 and reached the state title game. Now, with two more years to grow, Georgia sees serious upside. The Dawgs are betting on potential—and they might be ahead of the curve.

The Dawgs’ camp season is a success, with Jesiah Fields becoming the latest player to truly catch their eye. On June 21, insider Jeff Sentell reported that the 6-foot-5 defensive lineman from Charlotte earned an offer after a strong showing in Athens. And Georgia might already be out in front. Because Fields couldn’t hide his excitement, posting: “After a great camp @GeorgiaFootball and a great conversation with @TravionScott. I’m blessed to receive an offer from The University of Georgia. GO DAWGS!! 🐶.” So, Kirby Smart’s squad made it clear—they’re not just watching, they’re moving early.

But it won’t be a cakewalk for Kirby Smart and the Dawgs. Jesiah Fields’ recruitment race is heating up—fast. His first offer came from Virginia Tech back on March 24, and things took off from there. Troy, Michigan State, East Carolina, and now South Carolina have all jumped in. That’s five offers in under 3 months. So, the buzz is building, and Fields is turning into one of the hottest names in the 2027 class. Now, Georgia may have made an early move, but the race is far from over.

Right now, the rising defensive lineman from Corvian Community High School in Charlotte is one to watch—and a visit to Athens could be on the horizon within the next year. While Georgia sets the stage early for the 2027 class, they’re also gaining serious steam in 2026. One EDGE rusher in particular is turning heads, and the Dawgs are dialing in.

Kirby Smart is closing in on the top prospect

Corey Howard is a name to know. The 6-foot-6, 245-pound EDGE out of Valdosta is making waves in the 2026 class—and Georgia’s rising fast on his list. After a strong official visit, the Dawgs may be just days away from locking him in. Originally set to commit on Friday, Howard hit pause and pushed his decision to June 24. That delay? A promising sign for Georgia. With Florida still in the mix, it’s a classic SEC showdown. But after what he saw in Athens, the momentum may be shifting red and black.

Corey Howard didn’t leave Athens quietly. After his visit, he posted, “HAD A GOOD TIME PUTTING IN SOME WORK WITH COACH SCOTT AND COACH DIRIBE,” tagging Georgia staff along the way. That’s more than just a recap—it’s a strong signal. The vibe in Athens clearly hit different. With decision day just around the corner, the buzz is real. And Kirby Smart might be on the verge of landing another game-changer for the 2026 class.

Corey Howard checks all the boxes—power, versatility, and untapped potential. He’s not just a force on the defensive line; he also handles punting duties for Valdosta High. That kind of range is rare. While he’s ranked No. 79 in Georgia by 247Sports, his game says otherwise. And Georgia knows it, too. The Bulldogs already dipped into Valdosta last cycle with four-star safety Todd Robinson. Now, they’re circling back. The connection’s strong, the fit feels natural, and Kirby Smart could be ready to double up.