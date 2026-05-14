Kirby Smart’s Georgia Player Arrested on 2 Felony Charges on Thursday

Since January 2023, more than 25 Bulldogs have been arrested or cited for driving-related offenses. This February alone, police arrested LBs Darren Ikinnagbon and Chris Cole after they were clocked driving 105 mph and passing vehicles. Now, a Georgia safety joins that list.
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On Friday, May 8, East Carolina transfer DB Ja’Marley Riddle was arrested in Glynn County, Georgia, for speeding. Police clocked the Georgia safety driving a red Dodge Durango south on Interstate 95 at approximately 95 to 100 miles per hour. But that’s not all, as officers allegedly noted a strong odor of marijuana radiating from the vehicle. Then, packets of marijuana and THC vape cartridges were uncovered.
With that, Riddle was booked into the Glynn County Detention Center on two felony drug charges and a misdemeanor traffic violation. He joined the Bulldogs in 2026, following his 2025 campaign with the Pirates, where he logged 70 tackles, starting all 13 games. So, the six-foot, 185-pound DB has enough talent to make a standout performance this season.
East Carolina transfer and Georgia S Ja’Marley Riddle was ARRESTED for speeding on Friday, per WGIG 🤯
East Carolina transfer and Georgia safety Ja’Marley Riddle was arrested last Friday for speeding at 100 MPH.
The report from WGIG 98.7 FM confirms that Riddle was booked into… pic.twitter.com/TLUhS8myi0
— The PatteFacts (@ThePatteFacts) May 14, 2026
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