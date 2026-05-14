Kirby Smart’s Georgia Player Arrested on 2 Felony Charges on Thursday

Since January 2023, more than 25 Bulldogs have been arrested or cited for driving-related offenses. This February alone, police arrested LBs Darren Ikinnagbon and Chris Cole after they were clocked driving 105 mph and passing vehicles. Now, a Georgia safety joins that list.

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On Friday, May 8, East Carolina transfer DB Ja’Marley Riddle was arrested in Glynn County, Georgia, for speeding. Police clocked the Georgia safety driving a red Dodge Durango south on Interstate 95 at approximately 95 to 100 miles per hour. But that’s not all, as officers allegedly noted a strong odor of marijuana radiating from the vehicle. Then, packets of marijuana and THC vape cartridges were uncovered.

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With that, Riddle was booked into the Glynn County Detention Center on two felony drug charges and a misdemeanor traffic violation. He joined the Bulldogs in 2026, following his 2025 campaign with the Pirates, where he logged 70 tackles, starting all 13 games. So, the six-foot, 185-pound DB has enough talent to make a standout performance this season.

This is a developing story….