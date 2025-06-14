Kirby Smart’s Georgia Puts SEC Rivals on Major Flip Watch for Elite Defensive Target

Kirby Smart and Georgia are becoming unstoppable. In just eight days, the Bulldogs have pulled off four key commitments. Among them are the nation’s No. 1 punter Wade Register and 4-star OL Zykie Helton who joined the squad on Wednesday. Three of those eight players even locked Athens in by officially shutting down their recruitment. All of them are 4-star prospects — CB Justice Fitzpatrick, S Jordan Smith, and WR Brady Marchese. And while Smart’s been stacking commitments, he’s also quietly working a possible SEC heist.

We’re talking about a move that could flip the script on the Vanderbilt Commodores in Kirby Smart’s favor. Just over a month ago, the school landed the commitment of 4-star CB Caden Harris out of Haywood, Tennessee. On June 13, On3 Recruits posted a recruiting update on X regarding the status of the nation’s top 100 player. “On3’s @ChadSimmons_ has logged an expert prediction for Georgia to flip Vanderbilt 4-star CB commit Caden Harris.” And maybe it’s his official visit to Athens that’s making the difference for him.

Despite committing to Vanderbilt on April 29, Caden Harris is still giving Kirby Smart a serious consideration. Georgia has been on him since the beginning of the 2026 cycle. DB coach Donte Williams kept the line warm, and that relationship paid dividends this past weekend when Harris took his OV to Athens. “I think the biggest takeaway was speaking with the staff and talking about being developed,” he said of his OV. “Sitting in meetings and discussing everything showed me a lot. UGA speaks for itself. Everyone knows why it’s a top program. Coach Smart has showcased that a lot and the people he has around him makes the place even better.”

Ranked as the No. 12 CB and No. 83 overall in the 2026 class, Caden Harris is an elite, three-phase weapon. So it’s no wonder why he’s looking for a developmental place. Last season, he had 37 catches for 782 yards and 11 touchdowns on offense. On defense, he racked up 30 tackles, a pick-six, and seven pass breakups. Well, the flip hasn’t happened yet. But of all the top-tier talent Georgia’s chasing, he feels the closest to jumping on board next. If he does, that’s a huge win for Kirby Smart especially given the momentum Georgia’s already riding. But they’re not even done.

Kirby Smart locks himself in a recruiting battle with Alabama

The SEC never sleeps in recruiting. Neither does Kirby Smart who’s not just trying to steal a commitment. He’s also toe-to-toe with Alabama for 4-star EDGE Khamari Brooks. The nation’s No. 17 edge rusher and the No. 13 player in the state of Georgia has trimmed his top two schools down to these two SEC powerhouses. Per On3’s Hayes Fawcett, “The 6’4 235 EDGE from Bogart, GA has cancelled his remaining Official Visits to Texas & USC.”

Khamari Brooks posted incredible numbers last season with 131 tackles, 24 QB hurries, 13 sacks, two FFs, and two defensive touchdowns. On offense, he tallied 569 yards and 9 TDs on 31 receptions. And this battle matters. UGA’s 2026 class already sits at No. 5 nationally with 16 commits led by three 5-stars QB Jared Curtis, K Harran Zureikat, and PR Wade Register and eight 4-stars. The Bulldogs are doing pretty well in the transfer portal side too, landing the fourth transfer of the week.

Kirby Smart’s flipping scripts, sealing shutdown corners, and giving Nick Saban’s legacy just one more problem to deal with even in retirement.