Kirby Smart’s Georgia Receives Sad Quarterback News

Kirby Smart and Georgia have built one of the strongest recruiting machines in college football. The Bulldogs regularly land top quarterbacks and often stay involved with elite prospects even when those players commit elsewhere. That’s why the latest update surrounding quarterback Carson White is disappointing news for Georgia fans.

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According to DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell, Oklahoma State quarterback commit Carson White is no longer expected to take his official visit to Georgia this weekend. Official visits are usually the final opportunities for schools to seal commitments, but that has not happened for Georgia. As a result, the program has a high chance of losing on Carson White’s commitment.

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White is a 2027 QB and is currently committed to Oklahoma State since April as a three-star recruit. Despite his low rating, programs still prize him for his exceptional dual-threat ability and his multi-sport background in football and baseball. He has offers from schools like Oregon, Tennessee, and Georgia that came after him late in his recruitment.

With over 20 scholarship offers from D1 programs, White has commanded a respectable interest during his whole recruiting journey. Throughout that process, he has visited programs like Texas and Houston extensively, since they are in-state. Nevertheless, he also boasts offers from Ohio State and Oklahoma, which he received in January. When he visited Stillwater in March this year, Oklahoma State acted swiftly to secure his commitment.

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“It was amazing,” White said about his Oklahoma State visit to On3. “It was just the background they’ve had with past quarterbacks and the constant transparency with me through the process and how much of a family the staff is. Just the fact of him developing guys and making them elite really stands out to my family and me.”

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Georgia didn’t need to pursue White, but considering the flip they faced with Jared Curtis this year, it was a precautionary move. Kirby Smart had been pursuing Curtis for a long time and even tried to convince him to commit to UGA twice. But eventually, he landed at Vanderbilt for immediate playing time. That alone showed how unpredictable recruiting can get for UGA, especially with NIL in the picture.

From Smart’s perspective, hosting White for an official visit would have been valuable. It would have given Smart and OC Mike Bobo another chance to present their vision, showcase the program, and strengthen relationships with the quarterback and his family.

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Recruiting surprises happen every year. Prospects decommit. Coaching staff continues conversations behind the scenes. New opportunities emerge. Still, recruits rarely cancel official visits when they remain seriously interested in a school. So, is Georgia about to lose Carson White?

Will Kirby Smart lose Carson White’s commitment after he canceled his visit?

The answer is probably yes, at least for now. According to On3, Oklahoma State currently has a whopping 97.8% chance to land the QB, followed by SMU at a slim 1.1%. So far, though, the 6-foot, 185-pound quarterback has made at least three visits to SMU, and that fact cannot be ignored. Not just SMU, Baylor is also involved, along with in-state Texas. However, Oklahoma State sits in a comfortable spot.

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On its part, Georgia is turning its attention to other quarterback options. In recruiting, nothing is final until signatures are on paper. But when a quarterback cancels an official visit, it is usually a sign that one school has gained a firm grip on the race. Now, Smart will focus his effort on 4-star Colton Nussmeier, the younger brother of former LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier.

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Kirby Smart currently has 12 commitments in his 2027 class, ranked 15th nationally. Despite recruiting a plethora of positions, the head coach hasn’t landed a QB yet. Had White flipped, he would have been a respectable addition to UGA’s roster, considering he has a career total of 5,445 passing yards and 2,069 rushing yards and also played in the Navy All-American Bowl this January.