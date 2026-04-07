Kirby Smart’s New Georgia Commit Has U.S. Presidential Family Ties: Report

The Georgia Bulldogs have just landed another commitment in their 2027 recruitment class. And for the three-star offensive lineman Abram Eisenhower, his surname easily steals the spotlight before anyone cares to bother about his talent or personality. Even at first mention, his surname ignites people’s curiosity as to what relationship the new commit shares with the 34th president of the United States, Dwight Eisenhower.

The 6-foot-5, 280-pounder, who must have answered more questions regarding his surname than anything else, confirmed his relationship with the ex-president earlier this week. This came after he went to do some homework on how exactly he was related to America’s president from 1953 to 1961.

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“I found out my relation with the president. Fourth cousin. Five times removed,” Eisenhower said to DawgNation.

Earlier, Eisenhower had an affirmative answer to questions about their relationship, but had no precise idea of what it was like.

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“Yes, there is. There is,” Eisenhower said earlier this year when he was asked. “It is something like that. I know it is a couple of or a few times removed. I think it might be six removed or something. Somewhere in there.”

Interestingly, the former president also played college football before a knee injury ended his career during his freshman year. His injury came in a game against the Carlisle Indian School, where he made a failed attempt to tackle Olympic gold medalist Jim Thorpe. As a star running back and linebacker at West Point, he earned the nickname “Kansas Cyclone” due to his undeniable talent in a team that also had Omar Bradley. Afterwards, he went on to coach the Peacock Military Academy football team and the St. Louis College football team (now St. Mary’s University).

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For a question he has been asked all his life, some might wonder why he had a vague answer, even until January this year. However, conducting research about someone who died over four decades before one’s birth may not be the typical activity you will find a young athlete of this generation embarking on. For Eisenhower, his football is his business.

The athlete from Lowndes High School, Valdosta, Georgia, ranks as the No. 47 offensive tackle, No. 62 prospect in Georgia, and the No. 537 overall prospect for the 2027 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports Composite. He had over 30 offers, and notably chose to commit to the Bulldogs over South Carolina

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Eisenhower’s surname may distract many from the athlete himself and what his connection with the Bulldogs is like. While he is about five times removed from the former president, the ties are stronger and more direct with the Bulldogs.

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Eisenhower’s strong ties with the Bulldogs

For Georgia fans, the more compelling story is Eisenhower’s deep family ties to the Bulldogs program. The offensive lineman comes from a family who have supported the Bulldogs for generations.

He joined the Bulldogs after his fifth visit to the program, but the program had been indirectly going after him for almost two decades.

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“I’ve seen everything I need to see,” Eisenhower said. “I had pictures as a toddler taken in Georgia outfits. I grew up a big fan, and committing to Georgia is like a dream come true.”

Athletes understand that committing to a program based solely on lifelong fandom is an emotional decision. Though Eisenhower had supported the Bulldogs since childhood, the program’s culture and coaching system were the more convincing reasons he made his commitment to them.

“Then going to Junior Day and having Coach Smart come to my school — that meant a lot too. It really hit me when Coach Smart came by. The attitude, the energy, and how they work — that’s what did it for me. It’s how they work every day.”

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The same elite culture Kirby Smart has built with the Bulldogs is what has brought them seven other commitments in the class of 2027, making them the third-best recruiting class and sixth in the nation, per 247Sports.