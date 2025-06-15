Kirby Smart’s Two Standouts Make Georgia Favorites for 5-Star Prospect Ahead of College Football Powerhouses

The race for the best recruiting class of 2026 is in full swing. And there’s only one question: Who let the dawgs out? Kirby Smart has made Georgia a regular among the top 3 in every recruiting class every year, and it looks like this year won’t be any different. With a star-studded roster of 2026 commits like Jared Curtis, Vance Spafford, and Justice Fitzpatrick, among many others, Georgia is breathing down other powerhouses’ necks.

According to On3, the Bulldogs currently rank 4th in the 2026 recruiting class rankings. But if they land this 5-star prospect, Smart’s streak of being in the top 3 will live on for another year. Moreover, by the looks of it, this freak athlete is going nowhere but Georgia. The player we are talking about is none other than the No. 1 linebacker of the ‘26 class—Tyler Atkinson.

Atkinson is a Georgia native, a young athlete from Grayson HS. In his high school career, Tyler had a mind-boggling 475 tackles with two seasons of 150+ tackles. Yes, two seasons. And in a game against Douglas County, he had a season high of 26 tackles. That’s not it; he also became the second player from Grayson to be named MaxPreps National Junior of the Year 2024. When you have that kind of resume, it’s natural to be one of the most sought-after players by powerhouses like Ohio State, Oregon, and Clemson.

But Georgia has something up its sleeve that makes the Bulldogs the best destination for the No. 1 linebacker. It’s the local advantage. As Tyler hails from Georgia, Smart would do everything in his power to keep the linebacker in-state. In the June 14 episode of ROC Boys Football, host Jason Piacelli said, “When you see these five-star linebackers from Georgia, Kirby Smart just ain’t letting these kids out of the state, especially when it comes to Tyler Atkinson, who fits what Georgia wants in this off-ball linebacker room. Not only is this kid an attack machine… he’s also an extremely versatile front-seven weapon.” Kirby will definitely be exploiting the in-state leverage when it comes to Tyler Atkinson. And that’s not just about it.

Another card that Kirby won’t hesitate to use is the Bulldogs’ reputation of being the NFL factory. Since Smart took over, Georgia has sent 12 linebackers to the NFL. And a player with Tyler’s potential will make it in the first draft.

With these two advantages, Georgia possesses, Tyler could’ve already found his home, literally too. Jason echoed these sentiments. He said, “You’ve seen some other programs generate some buzz, right? Clemson generated some buzz at times. You’ve seen Oregon generate some buzz at times. The underlying expectation here is that Kirby Smart and Georgia are outworking everybody.”

And then he said something that Kirby would be thinking too, “I would be I’d be stunned if Tyler Atinson does not wind up a Georgia Bulldog at the end of this process and I think he’s a perfect fit for what Glenn Schuman and Kirby Smart want to do with their off-ball linebackers.” The road to enrolling Tyler looks smooth, but it isn’t.

Kirby Smart’s contenders are pushing to steal Tyler Atkinson from Georgia’s radar

“Clemson was one of my Top 10 schools before they even offered me,” said Atkinson. Georgia might be beating everyone on paper, but this season, we have seen our fair share of commitments and flippings. So, it’s not over until the final announcement, and that’s what the Clemson Tigers are betting on. Tyler had his official visit to Clemson at the end of May, and they were able to have a great impact on him. After the visit, he posted on his X, “It was the definition of feeling like a priority!”

The Buckeyes are not behind either. In fact, they sent Atkinson an offer when he was still in his freshman year, well before anyone else. After he visited OSU, Tyler said, “I heard ‘AtkNup’ a few times from the fans, that was pretty dope! My favorite thing about OSU is my relationship with Coach [James] Laurinaitis and what Coach [Matt] Patricia brings to the defense.” The Ohio Buckeyes still remain a school that the coveted linebacker could consider.

So will it be “Go Buckeyes,” “Go Tigers,” or “Go Dawgs?” Only time will tell. What is evident is that Tyler Atkinson has the upper hand and is not hurried to make a decision. As Georgia hosts an official visit and other top programs continue to present their offers, the coming weeks will be vital. Each school provides distinct advantages, whether it’s Georgia’s defensive tradition, Clemson’s atmosphere, or Ohio State’s enduring connection. For now, however, the nation’s leading linebacker keeps fans anxious as the clock ticks down to his commitment.