Kirk Ferentz Ready to Make-or-Break Iowa Football With Risky Transfer Portal Strategy

Consecutive sixth-place finishes in the Big Ten aren’t good enough for Iowa, and Kirk Ferentz is now making a high-stakes gamble in the transfer portal to turn his team’s fortunes around. Instead of recruiting every talent from FBS, Ferentz decided to try something innovative.

Ferentz’s strategy is raising eyebrows because he’s leaning heavily on the FCS, a subdivision where talent is generally considered a step below the powerhouse FBS, to fill roster holes. While both FBS and FCS programs play in Division I football, the former comprises the biggest programs the world of college football has to offer. The FCS level often gets overshadowed by the deeper talent pool in FBS programs.

It also means players at the FBS level compete against stronger opponents and train in better facilities. However, that did not stop Ferentz, who took the opportunity to bring in ten players he believed had potential, most of whom still have multiple seasons of eligibility remaining.

The ten FCS players that Kirk Ferentz recruited are as follows:

Kahmari Brown from Elon

Tony Diaz from UTRGV

Anthony Hawkins from Villanova

Tanner Philpott from Simpson College

Evan James from Furman

Emmanuel Olagbaju from North Dakota

Eli Ozick from North Dakota State

L.J. Phillips, Jr. from South Dakota

Brice Stevenson from Holy Cross

Xavier Styles from Robert Morris

Some of you might not know these players. But the important thing is that they showcased enough quality for Ferentz to go with the bold strategy. Take L.J. Phillips as an example. Landing him was a major win for the Hawkeyes. The running back had a heroic 2025 season, and many considered him the best in his position in FCS.

Phillips’ 1,920 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns at the FCS level suggest he has the workhorse potential Iowa has been desperately missing in its backfield. He also showed his versatility as a receiver, posting 28 catches for 195 yards and one touchdown. His on-field contributions earned him AFCA First-Team All-American honors, and he was also named a finalist for the Walter Payton Award.

Some have questioned Kirk Ferentz’s approach heading into the 2026 season. However, the head coach did not rely solely on FCS additions, as he also brought in transfers from the FBS level.

Will Kirk Ferentz’s strategy work out for the Hawkeyes in 2026?

Kirk Ferentz secured his 10th consecutive winning season with a 9-4 record last year, but that has not been enough. The head coach expects more from the program, and missing the playoffs continues to sting. As a result, he shifted his approach. Instead of relying solely on talent from established programs and high schools, Ferentz looked to the FCS level for new additions.

However, he knew that he needed some FBS players on his team. He decided to strengthen his defense by bringing in Ohio State transfer Cody Haddad. After visiting the campus, Haddad knew that it was his next destination. Along with Haddad, the Hawkeyes also brought defensive back Tyler Brown from JMU and Lance Ingold from Northern Illinois, further adding depth to the defense.

When it comes to offense, the Hawkeyes acquired the services of former SMU wide receiver Lance Beeghley. And last but not least, Ferentz knew he had to bolster the O-line. So, he brought Trent Wilson from last season’s playoff team, James Madison.

While the additions might receive mixed reactions, it remains to be seen whether this bold FCS-heavy experiment elevates Iowa back to the top of the Big Ten or signals the end of an era. Ferentz has staked his reputation on this unconventional path.